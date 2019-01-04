Uttaran Fame Tinaa Dattaa On Being In A Verbally And Physically Abusive Relationship For 5 Years

There are few things that wreck a person as much as being in an abusive relationship does. Imagine investing all your trust and emotions in a person only to be exploited and abused by them in the end. It indeed takes a lot of strength for someone to survive it all but even more strength and courage to come out with the ordeal.

TV actress Tinaa Dattaa, who rose to fame with Uttaran and is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Daayan, recently came out with her experience of being in a five-year-long relationship in which she was constantly abused, both verbally and physically.

She shared in an interaction with The Times of India, “I was in a relationship with a non-industry guy for five years. We had met through common friends. But I called time on it, because he was extremely abusive, verbally and physically. I would get bashed up even in front of my friends. I went bonkers to an extent that my confidence took a beating.”

Having been through an exhausting relationship, Tinaa is now reluctant in playing another emotional gamble and would rather settle down instead. “I want to settle down and not go about having affairs and then nursing heartbreaks. I have always wanted a love marriage, but God is not sending anyone my way. I don’t want to marry someone from the industry, especially an actor, as the relationship will be marred by insecurities. I have seen several failed marriages between actors,” she said.

H/T: The Times of India