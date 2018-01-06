Uttarakhand High Court Asks Govt To Enact Law To Give Death Penalty For Child Rapists

Just a month ago, the Madhya Pradesh state assembly had passed a bill awarding death sentence to those who are found guilty of raping girls aged 12 years and below.

It became the first state in India taking such an initiative and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that only severe punishments should be rewarded to such people. A month later, the Uttarakhand High Court is asking the government to enact death penalties for anybody found guilty of raping girls aged 15 and below within three months.

The court order noted, “The court is coming across a number of cases where the victims, aged 15 years or below, are being raped and murdered. There should be deterrence. Accordingly, we recommend/suggest to the state government to enact suitable legislation for awarding death sentence to those found guilty of raping girls aged 15 years or below within three months.”

According to Hindustan Times, Uttarakhand witnessed around 38% increase in crimes against children between 2014 and 2016. According to the 2016 report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), while 489 cases were recorded in 2014 and 635 in 2015, the number of crimes against children in the state rose to 676 in 2016, Uttarakhand reported the highest number of crimes against children among the Himalayan states in 2016.

Cases of kidnapping and abduction of children (436) came on the top, followed by those lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) (218), including 91 cases of child rape and 35 of sexual assault on children.

H/T: Hindustan Times