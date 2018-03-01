Uttam Teron Is Teaching Poor Kids For Free At His Academy That Evolved Out Of A Cowshed

Uttam Teron is the founder of Parijat Academy and an unsung hero from Guwahati district of Assam who had rather humble beginnings as he started teaching four students in a cowshed which gradually culminated into a full-fledged academy owing to his determination.

Teron himself is the son of a driver and hails from a village predominated by Karbi tribe. He was lucky to get a decent education unlike other people from his village, where the kids of the tribe spend most of their time to help their parents in the field and that is why no importance was given to education whatsoever.

Parijat Academy, the seeds of which were sown in 2003 with a meager investment of Rs. 800 and a cow-shed for a classroom is a full-blown tree now. Today the academy provides education to 512 underprivileged children from Nursery to Class 10. The academy now has 512 indigent children, 20 plus teachers and provides free accommodation to 60 students from distant villages. To add to it, the academy also offers training on computers and there are facilities like library, sewing lessons, sports, dance, and a lot more.

“What’s important for the students is skills, we even send our students to Nation youth festivals because that way they will see and learn new things and their mind will broaden,” says Teron who had little understanding of the school system when he first began teaching but is now well versed in the system and believes that the students show better results when classrooms provide them with an encouraging environment and a fun approach to teaching.

When Teron observed the children in his village working in the fields and wasting their time he decided to take matters into his hands and started teaching four students for free. He provided them stationary with his own money that he borrowed from his parents. Gradually parents in the village began noticing the change and growth that education was bringing to children and within two years Teron had 32 students to teach.

In 2005 on a trip to Bodh Gaya he met a Japanese tourist, who taught him how to use email and that is when he wrote an email to an organization seeking for help in terms of clothes, stationery, and books for 32 children. He was overwhelmed when not only did he receive books and clothes weighing 105 kg but also a cheque of Rs 32,000 in his name and then there was no looking back. He said, “I never expected this kind of help, and it was huge and unbelievable for me, and that’s what made my intention stronger. Soon enough, the school uniform was ready for the 32 kids.”

Within no time help started pouring in from everywhere and in 2011, Teron won the CNN-IBN Real Hero Award for his initiative. Although the academy has slowly started prospering, finances still remain a challenge. Teron says, “Currently, we are looking out for hundred or fifty potential donors who can donate a sum of thousand rupees per month on a regular basis.”

H/T: The Logical Indian