Utsav Chakraborty Row And His Apology Show The Hypocrisy Of Woke Boy Fake Feminists

All hell broke loose for stand-up comedian Utsav Chakraborty after Mahima Kukreja, a Mumbai-based writer called him out for his predatory behaviour by responding to one of his tweets recently.

Mahima shared that Utsav sent her a picture of his genitals and then cried about it later telling her that she would destroy his career if she tells anyone about it. She also shared that she told about it to two of the most influential men in comedy but none of them did anything about it.

The accusations against Utsav also included stories and screenshots from survivors, some of whom also happen to be underage. Mahima also shared how she received an “avalanche of messages” by women who Utsav had allegedly harassed after she came out with her own testimony.

While the Mumbai Police has assured to look into the matter, All India Bakchod also released a statement condemning the behaviour. Utsav has been involved with AIB for a long time now and has featured in some of their prominent videos. AIB has made all their videos featuring Utsav unavailable for the public view till any results come out of the investigations pertaining to the issue.

Here’s the statement as tweeted by AIB:

Mahima has even shared that while she raised the matter to “famous Feminist comic men,” they didn’t do anything about it and Utsav still got opportunities to work with them afterward. Others have also called out the apparent “woke boy fake male feminists” for keeping mum all this while and not coming up with any statements on their colleague’s alleged misbehaviour.

Not a single male comedian acknowledging that one of their peers is being accused of harassment online. What are y’all scared off? At least do the token bare minimum of saying it was vile behaviour. — Sumedh Natu (@sumedhnatu) October 4, 2018

However, comedian Ashish dash came forward and accused Utsav of misbehaving with his girlfriend. Here is his tweet:

1/2 Utsav Chakraborty’s behaviour does not surprise me in the slightest. My girlfriend ran into him at a show once & was talking about her sketch show while telling him she likes his work. He made her feel very uncomfortable by rubbing his hand over her back feeling her bare back — Ashish Dash (@iAshishDash) October 4, 2018

A few other men from the stand up comedian circuit, including Abhishek Upamanyu, also tweeted on the row and condemned Utsav for his creepy behaviour. Here are the tweets:

वरुण on Twitter Shameful, creepy, ugly behavior by a fellow comic (Utsav/@Wootsaw). More stories coming out, all because @AGirlOfHerWords decided to speak out. Indian Comedy, like every other industry, needs a #TimesUp. https://t.co/WpVGdQlvkZ

Abhishek Upmanyu on Twitter When I moved to Mumbai in 2015, one day Kamra told me that her friend Mahima got a dick pic from Utsav. I was shocked. Honestly, Coz he used to come across as very woke and why you shouldn’t send a dick pic is too easy to understand- Decency which I thought he had.

Trendulkar on Twitter This asshole, in 2015, DM’d my then girlfriend with a lot of creepy stuff seeking perverted relationship advice. I hope he knew I was the one reading his messages too. Fuck off. cc: @AGirlOfHerWords https://t.co/UelKUmiFZq

But wait there is more. For all those who were not already disgusted by all the allegations, Utsav decided to post a two-mile long “apology” thread on Twitter where the word sorry or anything else connoting to it doesn’t appear even once!

Saying things like he was “chasing a kick” or had a “problem” as a justification for his misconducts come across as nothing but a classic manipulative tactic that all of us have seen far too many times in our lives to fall for.

But guess what Utsav, I believe you, I believe you every time you say that you have been an “asshole” because that’s exactly what you come across in your mock apology thread as well. Consider, for instance, the following tweet:

Utsav on Twitter And Snapchat was the worst thing to happen to me in this stage in my life. Some nice people did send me nudes there and I started assuming that everyone was that forthcoming and open to sexting. That was the worst thought that I could have had. But I did.

What even???

And wait, here is the mother of all explanations:

Utsav on Twitter As for ‘sending’ unsolicited pictures of *my* genitals, I don’t think I’ve ever done that. I would only send if that person asked for the said picture. And even then I would make sure that said person has sent me something of equal parity first.

If this is not misogyny then God knows what is. Also, our biggest thanks to Utsav for acquainting us the with the inner workings of the mind of sexual predator.