Using Art To Express His Thoughts, 29 Y.O. Thokchom Sony Wants To Break Taboos

For 29-year-old Thokchom Sony, his paintings are proof that in the 10 years he has been living in the national capital, the touch of his native land of Manipur never left him, seeping through his art and creations.

“There will always be a touch of some north-east Indian element in the arts that I create. It’s a part of my identity, my heart, my roots. It can be some patterns in the fabrics, plants or facial features in portraits. It just comes automatically as it’s there deep in my heart,” he said.

He is a teacher in Anwar Jamal Kidwai Mass Communication Research Centre, teaching art and pre-production as a contractual professor. While all his paintings are amazing, reflecting a heavenly tranquility of sorts, his favourite is his beautiful watercolor piece titled ‘I’m still beautiful and strong.’ It depicts an alluring woman who is a breast cancer survivor surrounded by flowers.

‘I’m still beautiful and strong’

“This piece will always remain in my heart wherever it goes. I put in all my heart while I painted this woman. She has won the battle against breast cancer; she is bold, beautiful and emotionally strong. The dandelions she’s holding are releasing the flying seeds, spreading the message and awareness that people don’t need to hide out of fear – to break the taboos and judgmental views of the world we live in,” he said.

“I believe that art in any form is a channel to release our inner feelings and energies in a positive way that may help or inspire others. A lot of my ideas come from my experiences in life.”

‘Little Indian ballerinas’

Manipur is one of ‘Seven Sisters’ in India, known for their scenic beauty, rich culture and tradition. But the potential the people here possess in untapped and under-documented. Manipur too has creative pioneers with unique artistic style and voice, vivid imagery, traditional art and modern aesthetics.

“Politics and cultural hegemony have always been there, whether it’s the Indian film industry, sports or the Indian art society. People ask for the same thing, like to create copies and often fear to explore new things, but it’s changing slowly,” said Sony. “I see beauty everywhere and our country has such rich and diverse cultures; there’s so much to see and appreciate us. I do experience discrimination sometimes in the capital but it helps me generate my ideas and concepts to express what I feel and what I believe through my art. It makes me stronger from the inside.”

H/T: Homegrown