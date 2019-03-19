USA Today Includes Priyanka Chopra In Its List Of 50 Most Powerful Women In Entertainment

In USA Today’s power icons list of the 50 most powerful women in entertainment, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named as one. Honouring women who have made their name in the entertainment industry, the list features Priyanka along with actor Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, singer Beyoncé, and many more.

“For me, power is simply an energy that empowers me to do what I love. It’s the ability to open doors, and turn my dreams into a reality of what I was destined to do,” Priyanka said. She was recently on the Forbes 100 most influential list in 2018.

“I feel privileged to share this platform with these amazing women who have each pushed through their own challenges and created their own realities and today stand shoulders above everyone in their chosen careers. It does give one a feeling of achievement,” she added.

H/T: Hindustan Times