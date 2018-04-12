US Senator Tammy Duckworth Gives Birth To Baby Girl While In Office

The first amputee woman elected to the US Senate, the first Asian-American woman ever elected to Congress, and now the first sitting US Senator to give birth while in office – Tammy Duckworth is a woman of many firsts.

Tammy, Democrat of Illinois, welcomed her second baby girl – Malie Pearl Bowlsbey Johnson on April 9, Monday while she was in office. Tammy and her husband Bryan Bowlsbey welcomed their first baby girl Abigail in the year 2014 when Tammy was serving in the US House of Representatives. The family is extremely happy with the new addition and Tammy expressed her happiness saying, “we couldn’t be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family.”

Both her daughters are named by former Senator Daniel K. Akaka, a Democrat from Hawaii. She is happy that he was able to bless her name for them before his death last week. “His help in naming both of our daughters means he will always be with us,” she said.

Maile is named for the second baby girl after Mr. Bowlsbey’s great-aunt, an Army officer who served in World War II.

The 50-year-old Senator in an interview early this year spoke about the struggles the couple has gone through while conceiving the second child. She shared, “I’ve had multiple IVF [In Vitro Fertilisation] cycles and a miscarriage trying to conceive again, so we’re very grateful.“

She thanked everybody from friends and family to medical experts who have been there as a strong support. She expressed, “We’re also so grateful for the love and support of our friends and family, as well as our wonderful medical teams for everything they’ve done to help us in our decades-long journey to complete our family.”

