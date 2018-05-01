US President Donald Trump Praises Astronaut Kalpana Chawla And Calls Her A Hero

“Indian American Kalpana Chawla was the first woman of Indian descent to fly in space, and became an American hero for her devotion to the Space Shuttle programme and its various missions transporting cargo and crew to and from the International Space Station,” said US President Donald Trump.

On April 30, Trump issued an official directive announcing May as ‘Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month’. The U.S. Congress has also designated the month of May each year as Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month.

Kalpana was the first woman of Indian-origin in space and was one of the seven crew members who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003 when the craft disintegrated during its re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

“Miss Chawla’s courage and passion continue to serve as an inspiration for millions of American girls who dream of one day becoming astronauts,” said Trump. He added, “Through their industriousness and love of country, our nation has enjoyed the privileges and enrichment of multiple innovations and societal advancements.”

For her achievements, the Congress posthumously awarded her the Congressional Space Medal of Honour, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) awarded her the NASA Space Flight Medal and the NASA Distinguished Service Medal.

Trump said that America is a country that values hard work, an honest living, and a commitment to the ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. “For these reasons, America cherishes its connections with the Indo-Pacific region, which shares an appreciation for these principles, he asserted. Americans of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage help to reinforce these relationships, which are stronger today than ever before,” he said.

H/T: Times Now