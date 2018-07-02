Urgent Listing Of Pleas Against ‘Nikah Halala,’ Polygamy Passed By The Supreme Court

The practices of polygamy and ‘nikah halala’ among Muslims have been long debated issues. On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to consider an urgent listing of some petitions challenging these practices.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud took the decision after hearing a petition filed by Sameena Begum. Sameena’s lawyers V Shekhar and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay raised that the petition should be passed before a five-judge constitution bench before the final verdict. Considering the same, the bench said, “We will look into it.”

The bench thus directed Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file a response to the petition pertaining the issue.

Sameena’s lawyers had raised that she was threatened and asked to step back from her petition that challenged the practices of polygamy and ‘nikah halala.’

Under polygamy, a Muslim man is allowed to have four wives at the same time. ‘Nikah halala’ on the contrary is the process where it becomes mandatory for a Muslim woman who wants to remarry a husband who had divorced her to marry another person first, consummate that marriage and then divorce him to be remarried.

On March 26 this year, the Supreme Court had decided to examine the constitutional validity of certain Muslim laws pertaining to marriage such as ‘nikah halala’, ‘nikah mutah’, ‘nikah misyar’ and polygamy. It had also sought responses from the Centre and the Law Commission in the same.