Urban Women Talk To IWB About The Struggles They Face Even Today

It’s 7:00 AM, I’ve just woken up, and as any millennial would, the first thing I’m doing is scrolling through social media. And on Instagram stories, I come across an ad for a café that seems to be offering a discount, especially for Women’s Day.

This is what the text reads, “Every man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess – the queen protects the king.” And pardon my French, but what absolute and utter bullshit. How dare they make me read that atrocity with my own two eyes.

On a day that celebrates women and their achievements, this café thought the only thing worth celebrating about women is how useful they can be for men. The audacity of first writing such bullshit and then posting it as a Women’s Day message is infuriating.

A lot of people question the need for such a day, or even feminism, because as they say, ‘women already get a lot of preferential treatment and yet they aren’t satisfied.’ And more often than not, this statement is followed by examples of ladies-only queues and train compartments. And how can one forget, the court favouring women in custody battles.

And I’ll tell them that this blatantly sexist sentence being passed off as a Women’s Day wish is why we still have a long way to go before we can truly say that gender equality has been achieved.

Women, even now, face countless struggles every day of fighting to be heard, seen and, treated with basic human decency. Every day is a new battle of proving their worth, of justifying the space they take up, and being questioned for every little choice they make.

It’s hard to deal with obvious and very in your face sexism but it’s even harder to deal with sexism that’s veiled underneath genuine concern. And that’s something most urban women in our country face.

Being constantly surrounded by progressive but not-quite-there-yet people is exhausting on a whole different level. And this sort of mentality, instead of liberating women, just restricts them further. Before there was just the traditional notion of an ‘ideal woman’ that was being enforced upon women, but now there’s another notion of an ‘ideal modern woman’ who is superhuman, with just the right amount of modern and traditional. She goes to work but comes back and does all the household chores as well, she is highly educated but does not have many opinions, and she is ambitious but also manages to give all her attention to her children to raise them well.

It is perfectly okay to be any of those things if that’s what you choose, it is only problematic when this is all women are permitted to be. Everything a woman does should be within the confines of the predetermined sets of rules and that sort of mindset is not only restricting but suffocating as well.

For this Women’s Day, we asked a few young women questions about the issues women face currently, their allies in this fight against patriarchy, and restrictions they have to deal with and fight for, on a daily basis. Here’s what they told us:

Natasha Rajshekhar

What is the biggest challenge women face in these times?

There are several challenges that women currently face but the one that currently has an adverse effect on my life is not being able to share with my family that I’m bisexual and that there is a possibility of me falling in love with a woman.

Are your mothers and grandmothers on your side in this fight?

No, no member of my family is on my side.

Who is your biggest ally in your fight for equality?

I believe my biggest allies would be my friends. I know I can tell them anything without feeling any pressure.

A woman from Indian history you consider a role model?

One of my biggest role models is Sudha Moorthy, her story is incredible and I revere her strength.

What are the freedoms that you are ready to fight for today?

I am honestly willing to fight for any cause, including stereotyping, body shaming, LGBTQ rights, equality in various spheres, etc.

Clarice James

What is the biggest challenge women face in these times?

The biggest challenge is that who we actually are is not our choice. And if somehow we do choose how we want to be, we are misinterpreted. If we are bold they say “she is too easy”, if we are shy they say “how will she survive”, if a woman is thin she’s told “OMG, you are so lean, eat something”, and if a woman is fat, it’s “eat less”. Why can’t it be our choice to be and live how we want to?

Are your mothers and grandmothers on your side in this fight?

I think to some extent yes, they are with me, but only after I explain a few things to them from my perspective.

Who is your biggest ally in your fight for equality?

I think my biggest ally is my mother, because even after so many arguments and clashes she still sits and understands my point of view. She doesn’t just understand herself; she also makes others understand it as well.

A woman from Indian history you consider a role model?

Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai. I really like how brave she was.

What are the freedoms that you are ready to fight for today?

I fight for the freedom to move and go out whenever I want to. Nowadays girls are not safe and we are not allowed to go out at night. But instead of telling us not to go out, why not tell men to not be dangerous? Just like them, we are out for party, work, or just for a walk. Why are we treated like aliens they want to harass?

Richa Madhu

What is the biggest challenge women face in these times?

The biggest challenge they face is the struggle of being a perfect woman who can mysteriously manage having a job, keeping up a household, being the ideal wife doing all the traditional duties of being a wife and a mother. If a woman is not able to perfectly keep up with all of this then she’s failed at everything. Suddenly it’s said, “What’s the point of having a job and making money if you can’t handle your own family.” And if she’s falling behind at work then the woman is a liability because of her family commitment. There’s no winning. Nobody considers the fact that she’s doing more than the average man does. But if a man so much as washes dishes after work suddenly he’s an ideal husband? Double standards.

Are your mothers and grandmothers on your side in this fight?

My mother yes. Grandmother, also yes, but reluctantly.

Who is your biggest ally in your fight for equality?

My girlfriends, the hype is real.

What are the freedoms that you are ready to fight for today?

Hmmm….. It would be wrong of me to say my personal freedom has been curtailed somehow. I am granted the same freedoms as my brother, but the expectations are different. I have the freedom to do everything he does but I have to exercise it in moderation. It’s a given that my behavior should be noticeably different, somehow the standards expected of women are higher compared to the boys living and being brought up in the same household. Honestly, the boys will be boys narrative is what’s holding women back. I want the freedom to be a 21st century girl in a society that has masked its sexism under the pretense of tradition.

Ayesha Firdaus

What is the biggest challenge women face in these times?

I think pay inequality and expected emotional labor are some big challenges.

Are your mothers and grandmothers on your side in this fight?

My mother is, but I’m not sure about my grandma. It hasn’t really been discussed.

Who is your biggest ally in your fight for equality?

I think my biggest allies are usually my female role models in the workplace.

A woman from Indian history you consider a role model?

Indra Nooyi seems to have it all, so would love to be something like that.

What are the freedoms that you are ready to fight for today?

I think I care about all freedoms, as long as they don’t negatively impact other people (like not vaccinating your kids). And I would certainly support all related causes.

Supriya Anand

What is the biggest challenge women face in these times?

I personally feel the biggest challenge women face is being judged no matter what they do. I mean if they are ambitious they’re judged for being so, if they’re laidback then they’re judged for that. No matter what, somehow they are wrong and will be judged.

Are your mothers and grandmothers on your side in this fight?

Well yeah by God’s grace my mother is with me, but not my grandmother.

Who is your biggest ally in your fight for equality?

My biggest ally has to be my dad. He’s always supportive and he’s ready to argue with people if they question me or my journey.

A woman from Indian history you consider a role model?

Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai.

What are the freedoms that you are ready to fight for today?

I feel as women we really need to fight for a lot of things like our opinions getting the respect they deserve, equal opportunities, and a dignified life for us.

Mariam Kisat

What is the biggest challenge women face in these times?

Even though we have advanced a lot in this category I still feel equality is still something we need to work on because things like ‘you’re a girl so come back home soon” are still used.

Are your mothers and grandmothers on your side in this fight?

My mother is adapting to the way we live now but we can’t forget how our parents are brought up and you can tell there is a generation gap sometimes.

Who is your biggest ally in your fight for equality?

No one but myself is, to be honest.

What are the freedoms that you are ready to fight for today?

People say it’s your age to get married….. umm what? No, you get married when you find someone you can spend the rest of your life with. That is what I fight for.

Vanessa Fernandes

What is the biggest challenge women face in these times?

Something that really grinds my gears is the fact that working women are expected to commit to their work 100% as well as to their domestic life. It’s the same for stay at home moms. You are made to feel guilty at work if you cannot commit to certain things your job requires, and you’re made to feel guilty at home if you’re not around for your children or for your husbands because people think it’s a women’s duty to be 100% attentive. I think the expectation that women are superhuman, they are not allowed to be tired, and aren’t allowed to feel burdened or complain about the choices that they make for the betterment of themselves and for the people they love is a really big challenge. If people move to the mindset that a partnership or any relationship requires an equal commitment as opposed to women doing most of the work (and not being acknowledged either), it would be extremely fruitful.

Are your mothers and grandmothers on your side in this fight?

With regard to the women in my family, I’m extremely lucky to be raised by strong like-minded women who are always on my side.

A woman from Indian history you consider a role model?

Kalpana Chawla and Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit are the two women I consider my role models.

What are the freedoms that you are ready to fight for today?

As a working woman, some of the things I fight for are recognition, equal pay, acknowledgment, no sexism in the workplace, the insensitivity I often have to put up with in terms of what people say. Generally I would like to be able to do what I want with my life without having to be restricted by social norms and unrealistic expectations of where I should go, how I should dress, what is and isn’t allowed for me to do. My character shouldn’t be judged by the decisions I take for my own well being rather than by what and how much I contribute.

