Upcoming Children’s Book, The Dot That Went For A Walk, Features Deepika’s Fight Against Depression

Not many are comfortable talking about their mental health publicly, but Deepika Padukone has been one of the few celebrities who has openly spoken about her struggle and the way to deal with it at multiple occasions. With her inspirational story, Deepika has earned a place in the upcoming children’s book ‘The Dot That Went For A Walk’.

Authored by Lakshmi Nambiar, Reema Gupta, and Sarada Akkineni, the book comprises of stories of 51 accomplished Indian women which will introduce the concept of woman power to kids at an early age.

Lakshmi Nambiar says that Deepika was of the first to break the taboo around depression, thus making her a natural fit for the book. “From the acting community, Deepika emerged as a unanimous choice. When we dug deeper, we found that what inspired them about her is her honesty and willingness to talk about her vulnerabilities. By sharing her journey bravely with the world, she showed the younger generation that a healthy dialogue is needed as much on mental fitness as on physical fitness.”

Deepika’s chapter of the book has been illustrated by Ritu Bhattacharya and apart from her, the book also features Rani Laxmibai, Indira Gandhi, and Kiran Bedi. Akkineni also informed that Deepika was insightful and forthcoming while discussing her chapter in the year-long course of developing the book.

The book is set to be released next week and Deepika will be present at the book launch.

H/T: The Quint