Upasana Makati Helps The Visually Impaired See The World Through Her Magazine ‘White Print’

For Upasana Makati, the idea of starting a magazine for the visually impaired stemmed out of a thought when one night, she wondered how a large chunk of the population in India who can’t see educates itself as compared to the sighted people who have a plethora of options to access information from. After extensive research when she couldn’t find an answer, her curiosity took her to the National Association for the Blind (NAB) in Worli, Mumbai, and the director told her that there were hardly any options available for them.

With this White Print, India’s First English Lifestyle Magazine in Braille, was born in May 2013. Through a 64 page monthly, Upasana intends to make available well-researched and informative articles for the visually impaired and the thoughtful work that she has been doing since six years has got her many accolades. Upasana received the First Lady Award and the Woman and Child Ministry award by the President of India and she has also been featured in the 40 under 40 list of Fortune India and 30 under 30 list by Forbes India in 2016.

“During my research, I found out that the visually impaired are very sick of being sympathized with and that’s when I made a decision that we had to break free from the notion of charity and this magazine was going to be for profit,” said Upasana.

Although the magazine is available across India through subscription, it has also made it to the Trilogy bookstore in Mumbai. Talking about her team who curates the magazine’s content, Upasana shared, “I run the magazine all by myself. I have freelancers who contribute to the content and we have tie-ups with many magazines and websites, for example, Caravan magazine contributes to the political column and a website named ‘Know Your Star’ contributes inspiring stories of the common man. Apart from this, we have a readers’ column where we get contributions from our readers who share poems, articles and whatever that interests them. Also as the content in the magazine is in Braille we have a visually impaired proofreader at NAB helping us.”

While Upasana sources content from many willing contributors, White Print entails articles on varied subjects like sports, technology, fashion, culture, art, and politics along with short stories. Talking about some notable contributors, Upasana shared, “We have had Sudha Murthy who gave us short fictional stories for a year and Barkha Dutt wrote political columns for us in the first year.”

Apart from said categories, the content has evolved over the years and “one of our readers told us that everyone is talking about 100 years of cinema, so we did a special feature on this topic as well. Our readers tell us to include everything that they might not be able to experience in their life and I include all those topics which would interest them. White Print is just like any other lifestyle magazine that we read,” said Upasana.

The society usually tags people with disabilities as being “special” and with White Print being a magazine specially curated for the visually impaired, we asked Upasana if her content helps in removing this tag associated with them, to which she said, “The content that goes in the magazine is to enrich our readers with all that’s happening and the things that they should know. We don’t talk anything specific about the community so there is no conscious attempt that goes into developing the content. This mindset needs to change that visually impaired people are different from any of us. The only difference that lies is that they can’t see and we can. Talking of the tag of being sympathized, I feel it’s more of a taboo with the sighted community because this is a thing that they think, but the visually impaired don’t see it that way.”

Upasana wanted to break free from the notion of charity related to disability and run the magazine for profit. “If I gave the product for free people would stop valuing it, that’s why I invited the corporates to advertise with us which is our source of revenue and helps us in funding. When I go for events and TED talks I always make it a point to mention that these people are no different from us and we should stop tagging them as being special. However, preaching doesn’t help so we came out with a music film named B for Braille that talks about literacy awareness. We also came out with a storybook called ‘Look Out, Look Within’ which is available in text, Braille, and is also read out in sign language which celebrates the friendship of two girls. Mia can’t see the world but explores it with her super senses by touch, feel, smell and hearing and through her, Anya enjoys learning the new ways of seeing the world. We have taken up these initiatives as it helps us to propagate the message of ‘inclusion’ which we strongly believe in and we need to sow the seed of this thought from a young age.”

As revenues for the magazine are generated by advertisements for the magazine, initially it wasn’t easy for Upasana to find advertisers because they were reluctant of putting no-image ads for a magazine in Braille, but slowly corporates started pitching in. “I was going to take on a big challenge as Braille advertising was not done by anyone and we wrote to many corporates. The first brand who believed in us was Raymond and I remember they gave us an article about their spring summer collection. As time went on we got associated with some leading brands like Fevicol, Coco-Cola, Mahindra, Tata, Airtel, Vodafone and Yash Raj films but the challenge still remains as we are firstly not an NGO where the corporates can give their CSR budget as advertising comes from marketing budget and also because we are trying to do something that no one has done earlier.”

The concept of inclusion in the society certainly requires some steps when it comes to inclusivity of people who are visually impaired or disabled in certain ways, and suggesting some measures, Upasana said, “Communication and education are the keys to bring about a change. It is not a big effort on anyone’s part to be inclusive but it starts as a thought process. At White Print whenever we get an opportunity in whatever way we ensure that we keep communicating about what we stand for. We have realised that there is a great need to shift existing perceptions and pre-conceived notions on the lives of the differently abled among adults and more importantly with children, so as a part of our initiative we promote Braille literacy through Tactabet and our magazine. People need to remove the taboo associated with these people and that’s only how we can make the world a better place for everyone.”

As the magazine has contributions made by her readers, Upasana also shared the kind of content they have provided. Talking about it, she said, “There have been many contributions in different themes. A 12-year-old reader wrote a thriller short story for us, another reader wrote about his life and his love for music where he also mentioned that he can play 28 different kinds of musical instruments. Another reader also wrote about having fun with Braille where he shared how by using Braille dot combinations we can make different shapes. Apart from this, we have had write-ups on travel as well.”

Since the magazine is a 64-page monthly the content that goes in has to be precise, however, Upasana makes sure that she touches upon all the important issues to educate her readers. “The various schemes and facilities that the government launches for visually impaired are communicated to them by NAB but if there are apps that come out which can help the visually impaired with mobility and accessibility, I make sure I write about them. Apart from this I also try to include other important issues that take place around the world but everything is dealt in a concise manner as the magazine is just a 64 pager,” she said.

On an ending note, Upasana also shared that she visions to see a Braille section in every bookstore and “we need to see inclusion in education, leisure activities, infrastructure and much more.”