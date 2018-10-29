UP Policewoman, A New Mom, Finds Relief After Senior Officials Strive To Provide Help

Archana Jain, a woman constable in the Uttar Pradesh police, recently gave birth to a healthy baby girl. But as she is someone who abides by her work ethics, she returned to work with her six-month-old daughter. While life was tough for this working mother, things turned positive when photos of her working on her desk with her six-month-old daughter sleeping on the desk were widely shared on the social media and caught the attention of her seniors.

Ms. Jain lives in a rented apartment in Jhansi and as there was no one to take care of her child, she brought her to work with her as her husband works in a private firm near Delhi.

“This child is dependent on me. She is only six months old and requires breastfeeding,” said Ms. Jain. When U.P. Director General of Police O.P. Singh came to know of her situation, he spoke to her and subsequently ordered her transfer closer to her home. He said that Ms. Jain’s situation had inspired the force to “explore creche options at every police line.”

“The quintessential 21st-century woman, an ace at any responsibility she is trusted with!” he tweeted. DIG Jhansi Range Subhash Singh Baghel also announced a cash reward of ₹1,000.

“She has carried out her duties as a mother very well and at the same time not allowed it to affect her duties as a police personnel which she has been carrying out with similar dedication,” Mr. Baghel said.

