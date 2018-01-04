UP Govt Makes It Mandatory For Female Family Member To Own House Under New Scheme

After being the first state to endorse the Triple Talaq bill, Uttar Pradesh now has another policy to bring about equality between sexes.

The UP government has decided to make it mandatory for a female member of the family to hold ownership of a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The union housing and urban development minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, confirmed the news and told The Times of India, “This would be another way to empower women.”

Puri also informed that the center has already given approval for the construction of 37.5 lakh housing units under PMAY. The UP government has also proposed to construct around 12 lakh housing units under PMAY. Under this scheme, the Centre and the state government are supposed to give a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh to buyers. In fact, the UP govt is also brewing the idea of giving incentives to builders in the form of waiving development and land use charges for constructing PMAY houses.

“The project gains importance given the enormous housing need of people,” said Puri.

H/T: The Times of India