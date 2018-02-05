UP Cops Give Up Cash Prize For Construction Of Toilets To Curb Rape Cases

In December last year, a six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba town was raped by a man living in her locality, 50 meters away from her house. It was 3am, and in the absence of a toilet, the girl had left her house to relieve herself. Five policemen arrested the accused in less than two days and were duly rewarded, but what is remarkable is how they decided to use the reward money.

While the minor had been recovering from the traumatic ordeal, a police team of five was actively searching for the accused. Inspector Vikram Aditya Singh, senior sub-inspector KP Singh, in-charge of district crime records bureau MK Zaidi and two other policemen were in the team and nabbed the accused in less than 48 hours.

In response to the promptness displayed by the policemen, an NGO ‘Always Believe In Yourself’ and local legislator Rajesh Goswami presented them with a cash reward of Rs5,000 and Rs 5,100 on February 2. But rather than take the money for themselves, the policemen handed it over to the six-year-old survivor’s family the next day, so that they can start the construction of a toilet in their house.

“We know the money is not enough for the construction of toilet. We will give more from our salaries. We have decided to see that the toilet is built,” said inspector Vikram Aditya Singh.

“When the policemen came to know that the girl was raped as she had to go out alone to relieve herself during odd hours, they decided to raise money for a toilet on their own,” said Superintendent of police, Mahoba, N Kolanchi and mentioned that they have also informed the administration about the need to construct toilets in the area as well.

“We had apprised the chief secretary during a recent meeting in Jhansi that incidents of rape were on the rise in the area in the absence of toilets. We have requested him to ensure construction of toilets as soon as possible,” Kolanchi said.

At the same time, the district magistrate is also helping the family by providing financial relief for the toilet’s construction.

