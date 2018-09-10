Up, Close, And Personal With Musician Kavya Trehan, Who Is A Woman Of Many Talents

You’ll see 25-year-old Kavya Trehan in a music video, fashion magazines, movies, backstage as a producer and art director, and you might have also noticed her dancing in the Tinder commercial. Adding to her many feathers is her impressive Instagram page. And, in 2018, that’s one of the biggest talents.

It chronicles her daily looks, which swing from casual to glamorous, her personal and professional life, her cat, and some portraits. She also recently released her debut single titled Underscore.

We got in a candid conversation with her, learning more about the wind beneath the young artist’s wings as we de-chorded the ingenious voice, which is childlike, goofy, and carefree behind that sharp stare. Read excerpts:

OK, we’ll have to begin with your extraordinary talent for managing so many fields.

Haha. Actually, all of them are connected and, to be honest, all of the choices that I made were not random or not thought through well. Being in fashion and art, being a producer, being an actor, all of these are co-related that will form a strong string of experience to be an all-round musician.

Also, although I have always had a strong interest in fashion, I began modeling because I needed to collect funds for creating my own music. It is an expensive field. Music production because I am a control freak. So, Khyati – my sister, and I began a company under the name Kavya and Khyati wherein we produce music for television and commercials.

One thing that I have maintained in my strategic mind is to learn to prioritise. And, when you have many choices or no choices and it gets difficult to plan it out, start with knocking-off things that you are sure will not fit the list.

As we speak of your fashion sense, can we say how amazing it is? How would you define your style?

Thank you so much! I would define my style as eclectic, comfortable, anti-trend, and very experimental. It’s either minimal or maximum. There is absolutely nothing grey; it’s all black and white.

Oh hey @callitspring Photographed by @mathieufortin 🌈 #callitspring #summer #shoot #losangeles 1,927 Likes, 11 Comments – Kavya Trehan (@kavyatrehan) on Instagram: “Oh hey @callitspring Photographed by @mathieufortin 🌈 #callitspring #summer #shoot #losangeles”

Throwback to that L.A. spring. Clicked by @xshawnthomas #LosAngeles 1,977 Likes, 8 Comments – Kavya Trehan (@kavyatrehan) on Instagram: “Throwback to that L.A. spring. Clicked by @xshawnthomas #LosAngeles”

You were also listed in GQ’s Best Dressed list. So, Kavya, how would you define ‘BEST DRESSED’ in urban India for the year 2018? Also, any fashion rules to share?

For me, ‘Best Dressed’ in 2018 is someone who is unapologetic in expressing oneself.

Umm, fashion rules. I would definitely suggest on having the right underwear on. Visible panty lines are no good. Another would be dress to impress but impress yourself. I am into a selfish lifestyle.

Your social media is very well-managed. Is there a strategy that you follow?

What I upload on Instagram is an expression of how important aesthetics and attention to the core of details are to me. And, I am no influencer.

I always follow a specific format when it comes to posts and I do maintain consistency of uploading at a particular hour. Like, 12 pm and 12 am have worked for me so, I don’t upload apart from these two hours.

Your new single Underscore – tell us more about the song and the story behind it.

The song is an attitude to take life easily.

How it’s said that there is a moment where you turn from a girl to a lady; with me it happened last year, as an artist. I learned to accept myself well in an unadulterated manner, to take all of my mistakes, all my glory, in stride. It was last year that I realised I needed to grow up in terms. I had kind of lived in a bubble.

The birth of the solo project : “KAVYA” Plenty of month ago, a few songs were written. It’s time to share them. Creative by @badjudgeofcharacter Photographed by @xshawnthomas Location: #LosAngeles 2,890 Likes, 50 Comments – Kavya Trehan (@kavyatrehan) on Instagram: “The birth of the solo project : “KAVYA” Plenty of month ago, a few songs were written. It’s time to…”

I have been raised by a single parent, my mother, whom I dearly call Mapa. When I see mom’s life, I realise she has gone through so many hardships yet one can’t feel and see a thing on her face. No pity, no whine, just pure dynamic.

While we are at it, who is your mom in your creative journey?

She is the most brutal reviewing system. So honest. And who will she please? I am her daughter!

Practicing my death stare since 1994. Happy Father’s Day my Mapa @sangie_kk Love, Golu & Gugloo #father’sday #mom #mapa #buddhagarden #1994 #delhi 958 Likes, 17 Comments – Kavya Trehan (@kavyatrehan) on Instagram: “Practicing my death stare since 1994. Happy Father’s Day my Mapa @sangie_kk Love, Golu & Gugloo…”

She is a great listener, a great motivator, a constant supporter who is present in every single gig of mine. Even if I have put nail polish the right way, she has been proud so, now is a big moment.

So wonderful! Moving on, we must say your pictures have a very powerful glare. And, one such is the one that is shot by Avani Rai.

Oh, that picture actually has an impromptu story behind it. Avani and I have known each other since we were 3 or 4. So, we hadn’t met in long, and I call her home. She wanted to try something she had recently learned so I became the obedient muse and she clicked.

Azalea. Photographed by @avani.rai #blackandwhite 549 Likes, 3 Comments – Kavya Trehan (@kavyatrehan) on Instagram: “Azalea. Photographed by @avani.rai #blackandwhite”

The glare in the pictures is actually a reflection of how there is always a thought in my head. However, in this one, I was still fresh from the passing away of my grandfather.

Also, I have to credit the photographers I have worked with for instilling self-confidence in me.

Before we sign off, who is the musician you look up to?

I look up to Sanaya Ardeshir. She is a musician/pianist. Her stamina in making music is amazing and she is constantly reinventing.