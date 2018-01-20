UP Braveheart Nazia All Set To Receive The National Bravery Award From The Prime Minister

Uttar Pradesh has reason to rejoice as 18-year-old Nazia will be awarded the National Bravery Award along with 18 other youngsters by the Prime Minister on January 24.

Nazia will be felicitated with the ‘Bharat Award’ for her relentless fight against the malpractices of betting and gambling. As per a report by Hindustan Times, along with the award, she is also slated to participate in the Republic Day parade in an open jeep.

Nazia first made it to the news when she saved a six-year-old from getting kidnapped. She was honoured with the ‘Rani Laxmi Bai Bravery Award’ for the act in 2016 and also received the ‘Act of Saving Life’ certificate. Her effort was also recognized by Akshay Kumar in a television show.

A BA first year student at Agra College, Nazia prefers to be called by her first name only. A recipient of many honours, she dreams of becoming an IAS officer. She aims to work towards making society a safer place for girls and to improve their lives.

H/T: Hindustan Times