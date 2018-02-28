UN’s ‘Champion For Change’ Srishti Bakshi Is Walking Across India For Women’s Safety

“I am not an athlete and not from the social developmental sector,” says Srishti Bakshi as she calls herself a humanitarian, philanthropist and walker.

Srishti who is a ‘Champion for Change’ with the United Nations Empower Women initiative, is on a mission to cover 3,800 kilometers from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu to Srinagar, Kashmir on foot. Her aim is to spread awareness about women’s safety and violence against them and she wants to encourage people to fight it. She is also the brain behind ‘Project Crossbow’.

Srishti’s life was entirely different two years ago when she was working at a corporate firm in Hong Kong. Things started changing as she started encountering triggers that nudged her to work towards bringing about a positive change in terms of women’s safety.

The first time the urge to make a change hit her was when she was working on a magazine idea based on ‘Real Women’ and found out that nobody was really interested in the idea. The gradually tarnishing image of India as a ‘nation unfit for girls’ also became a gnawing thought for her. One of the dinner table conversations with her non-Indian friends left her with a bitter taste in mouth about the situation as she was asked why the women in her country get raped.

“After the initial exclamation and excitement about learning I am from India, I was asked why women in India get raped. It is a very uncomfortable conversation to have. My first instinct was to defend India and urge them not to generalise. While I did that it did leave a very bitter taste in my mouth,” Srishti shared with The Better India. Bulandshahr rape case, however, came as the final shocker to Srishti that made her initiate her work in the direction of women’s safety.

Talking about the Highway 91 or Bulandshahr rape case she says, “The thought of the horror that the family would have gone through was what shook me. Speaking to my friends and family didn’t help me. Either I was told that it’s too painful so let’s not talk about it or that this happens and there is nothing much we can do. That was the day I decided to make a difference.”

The thought that the same highway has been availed by her own family a number times gave her a major jolt as she was left feeling ‘helpless’ about the entire situation. This is when she conceived the idea of ‘Crossbow’.

Talking about the name and cause behind her organization she says, “The crossbow is a very silent but powerful weapon. I have never looked at myself as an activist. Having said that, I do want to make a difference. To hit the bull’s eye one needs patience, precision, and pull. For me the pull is all the people who have come together to make this happen, patience to see it through and precision is what will lead me to my end goal.”

‘Crossbow’ conducts workshops to financially empower women and focuses on digital literacy and also documents stories of women from various walks of life. The aim is also to form an extensive volunteer network. Srishti firmly believes in the power of the internet to change lives and empower women and advocated it everywhere.

Srishti has chosen walking instead of riding a bicycle or motorbike for her initiative as she wanted to ensure that she gets to interact with the maximum number of the people. She has interacted with over 25,000 people from nine states till now and she and her team of 12 members have been collecting research data regarding the socio-economic status of women in India and the various issues they face.

Srishti expresses that there are issues which are uniform across all the states like dowry, domestic violence and societal pressure to get married. She says, “A woman in Madhya Pradesh faces the same issue of dowry as a woman in Kerala. Similarly, domestic violence is seen in Bihar as well as Tamil Nadu as women are being subjugated for many centuries. In many cases, I have found that the girls who are ambitious in primary school lose their zeal by the time they reach class 12, mainly because of parental and societal pressure to get married.”

We salute the efforts of this woman who is literally walking the entire length of the country just to ensure that the women in India are safe as she goes about recording the issues of women from various states of the country and spread awareness about them.

