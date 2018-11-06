Unprecedented Security Arrangements As Sabarimala Shrine Opens

Ever since the Supreme Court lifted the age ban on women from entering the Sabarimala temple, things have been rather tense there.

On Monday, the eve of the ‘Chithira Attatirunal’ celebrations, the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala was opened even as Hindu outfits protested against the entry of women to the shrine. According to The Hindu, a large police contingent was deployed before the temple opened for the special pujas by evening. Everyone, including devotees and staff, was required to go through five rounds of security check at Vadasserikkara, Elavumkal, Nilackal, Chalakkayam, and Pampa.

The newspaper reported that a 1,300-strong police force, headed by Ajay Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, and Rahul R. Nair, and Sanjaykumar Garudin, Superintendents of Police, was handling Pampa and Nilackal. A 30-member team of women police personnel, all aged 50 and above, was also ready at Pampa for any emergency. Also, for the first time, 15 women police officers were deployed on the temple premises.

H/T: The Hindu

Feature image source