Unnao Rape Case: Victim In Hiding, Alleged Culprit MLA Senger’s Brother Atul Singh Arrested

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has finally interfered in the Unnao rape case. Instead of reaching a verdict the case is getting uglier as the days pass, the recent abhominal occurrence being the death in custody of the father of the rape victim. The NHRC has issued a notice to the UP government and the state police chief asking for a detailed report and seeking that “the aggrieved family is not subjected to further harassment”.

Just a day after the 17-year-old girl who alleged BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Adityanath’s residence, her father died in police custody on Monday.

As the girl protested outside CM’s house alleging police inaction in her gang rape by BJP MLA Sengar, she would not have anticipated that the things will get even uglier from thereon.

Following the death of the victim’s father, Adityanath ordered the Home Department to ensure that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) visits Unnao district by Wednesday and give its first report by evening pertaining to the custodial death of rape victim’s father.

Surendra Singh, the rape victim’s father was picked up by police late on Sunday. He was allegedly mercilessly beaten by 4 aides of the legislator as well as some of the police personnel.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Unnao Chief Medical Officer Sushil Prakash Chaudhary stated: “As per the autopsy report (of the girl’s father), the cause of death is shock due to septicemia, peritonitis, ascending colon perforation. On April 3, when he was brought to the hospital by police, there were 14 injuries of blunt objects on different parts of the body, including shoulder, thigh, chest, and stomach.”

It was after Surendra’s death that CM Adityanath ordered a detailed probe into the matter. It is no ordinary case as the victim family stands against a politically influential family with all the members holding administrative positions.

The rape victim’s uncle shared, “A police officer told them that they share family relations with BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and they cannot work under pressure from the administration and government so, we should go to court.”

The family thus had to approach the court to be heard. Surendra was returning after one of those court meetings when he was attacked. You can ascertain the political influence of the accused family from the fact that most of the residents of the Makhi village of Unnao refused to even discuss the incident or the MLA when The Indian Express approached them.

So rampant is the fear that most of the men of the village have taken off for a few days as they don’t want to have any say in the case at all. “Such is the clout of the MLA that the victim’s family had to approach court to file an FIR against him. The authorities follow his directions,” shared one of the village residents.

After the CM’s directions and the attention garnered by the case, the police had to launch into action. Consequently, all the men alleged of attacking and killing Surendra have been booked in Arms Act case and for other offenses under sections of the IPC.

Atul Singh, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused behind Surendra’s death has been taken into custody.

The SHO of Makhi, Rajendra Singh said: “After the death of the victim (the girl’s father), the charge of murder has been added to the case. Five persons, including Atul Singh, all resident of the same village, have been arrested. They were produced before a court in Unnao which sent them to judicial custody.” While Atul Singh, Kuldeep’s brother has been arrested, the MLA in question still goes about free.

Speaking on the same matter the ADG said, “The SIT will establish all that… As you know the SHO of the police station and five other policemen have been suspended on grounds of dereliction of duty and mala fide consideration. The entire issue will be reconstructed. Whoever is culpable, whosoever has tried to shield any person, will be taken to task.”

An MLA associate showing off the poster published by victim’s family.

The victim’s family has deserted the village and the girl has been sent into hiding. The girl’s mother said, “We will not return to the village until the situation is normal. The MLA and his associates must be planning something. No one in the village will dare support us. No one will raise his voice against the MLA and his family. They hold all administrative posts in the village.”

While the victim family writhes for justice the MLA associate Mahendra Trivedi came up with the most cliched political statements of all times. He said, “Political opponents of the MLA have framed him and his family in a false case.”

H/T: The Indian Express