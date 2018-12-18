United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Gets Its First Sikh Chaplain And Muslim Padre

Flight Lieutenant Mandeep Kaur and Flight Lieutenant Ali Omar of Royal Air Force(RAF) and the British Military respectively, have graduated as RAF Chaplains thus making it the first time that a Sikh and a Muslim padre have joined the UK’s Royal Air Force.



“A first for the Royal Air Force and the British Military, a Sikh Chaplain and Muslim Padre have graduated as RAF Chaplains following Initial Officer Training at the RAF College Cranwell,” tweeted RAF on its official Twitter account. Both of them will be tasked with providing spiritual and welfare support to soldiers, airmen and women, and their families.

Kaur and Omar graduated along with 140 other Officer Cadets. Of the two, Kaur has grown up in Punjab and was chosen to be a Chaplain when she was in the UK studying for her engineering doctorate. On the other hand, Omar, born in Mombasa, Kenya, has studied at Portsmouth University where she completed a masters degree in translation studies.

H/T: The Indian Express