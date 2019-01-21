Union Minister Smriti Irani Announces That India Will Soon Have Its Own Standard Of Apparel Size

The Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani, on Sunday said that very soon country-specific apparel size will be introduced to Indian textiles and garments industry.

Irani made the announcement while addressing the ‘Textile Conclave’ at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar. She also said that prior to the introduction of the “Size India” project for apparel measurement, a detailed study will be carried out on the same.

Irani said, “In the apparel export segment, one of the biggest challenges is that the UK has its size, the US has its size, and Europe has its size of measurement. But, India does not have it (size of apparels, such as 42, 44 and XL).”

She further added, “I hereby present the central government’s resolve that ‘Size India’ project will soon be rolled out for the entire country, the first-of-its-kind project in the Indian history.”

The union minister also shared that a budget of Rs 1,800 crore has been allocated to Gujarat by the central government in the last 4.5 years for the upgradation of technology in the textile sector.

She said, “Following this allocation, new investment of Rs 30,000 crore came in the state’s textile industry.”

She further stated, “Our country has a capacity to cater to huge demands, both domestic and overseas. But, never before in the history of our country was a study done to ascertain the strength and the magnitude of our domestic market.”

H/T: Huffington Post