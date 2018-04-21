Union Cabinet To Clear Ordinance Making Death Penalty Mandatory For Rapists Of Children 12 And Below

Today, the Union Cabinet is likely to review an ordinance which would make the death penalty mandatory for those convicts who rape a child of 12 years of age or below. With the incidents of minor rape cases on the rise, the ordinance will be effective in amending the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

As per the current POCSO law, the minimum punishment for “aggravated assault” is seven years in jail and maximum is a life sentence.

The decision has been taken following the nationwide protests after the Kathua rape-murder of an eight-year-old and the public’s demand of awarding these offenders with a death penalty. The Centre is also inclined towards amending the penal law in order to introduce death penalty to sexual abusers of children up to 12 years of age.

“An ordinance today is the best way to deal with the issue. An amendment bill will have to wait (until July) when the Monsoon session commences,” said a law ministry official.

H/T: The Times Of India