Uncovering Details Of Showing At Lakme Fashion Week For The First Time With Gen Next Designer Kanika Sachdev

“Your personal touch, your aesthetics, your uniqueness is what makes you stand out and get a chance to be the selected as ones of hundreds to showcase your design at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week,“ says Gen Next designer Kanika Sachdev.

Kanika, after working for a decade for other brands and designers, started her brand Jajaabor along with her husband Neelanjan Ghosh about 11 months ago. This year at Lakme Fashion Week, she participated as a designer for the first time.

Kanika and Neelanjan on the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018

Twice a year, the GenNext programme at Lakme Fashion Week becomes the perfect launchpad for budding talent, and continuing the tradition, five designers were picked out of hundreds to open the fashion week. Kanika Sachdev was one of them.

Her collection, The Artful Lodger, was a chronicle of her travel experiences, portraying saree as the ultimate comfortable clothing that is cool, fashionable, and for every Indian woman. Sachdev’s idea was to show saree as a garment that can be worn anywhere from airports to work to brunches to any city while travelling. An added accessory to her collection was the funky pairing of saree with sneakers.

She told us, “The whole idea of saree with sneakers was to make saree comfortable for women who are always on a run. And, to put forth that even sarees can make you look cool and funky.“

She added, “Also, I wanted sarees to be a part of every woman’s wardrobe. Not just hanging in the category for either only mothers or to be worn on special occasions. It’s for everyone, and can be worn anytime, given its fantastic variations. Whenever we travel abroad, we see our mothers being apprehensive of wearing sarees. It’s good to be trying other clothes but it’s equally important to feel pride in your own clothing.“

Sachdev shared that she herself has been a big fan of experimenting with sarees. “I love to pair it with boots, with shirts, with different layerings,“ said Sachdev.

Apart from sneakers, Sachdev suggests layering to bring the fashion quotient to comfort items of clothing. She advises, “A nice biker or leather jacket with an ill-fitted kurta or a nice trench coat with sarees and boots looks super cool.“

The sarees, the jackets, and the pants from the collection had little motifs in the form of buildings, monuments, and art from various countries that the designer couple has travelled to. “There is no conscious looking out for inspiration while travelling. You’re walking and taking a stroll and when we see something inspiring, our brains click a mental picture, which later gets incorporated into our designs.“

Not only visual aesthetics, the couple also takes the vibe from their travel experiences and incorporates it into their work. “Once we stayed at an Air BnB house, which was a musician’s property. So, we took back the chill and relaxing vibe back on the design table.“

Before we ended our breezy telephonic chat, we asked Sachdev to throw in some pieces of advice for the young lot preparing to be a part of Lakme Fashion Week. As per Sachdev, being completely prepared beforehand is the key. “You have to be ready fully with your collection before you register for the fashion week. Also, once you’re selected and have showcased your collection on the ramp, doors of opportunities open for you. So, you’ve got to be ready with the commercial pieces too.”

Kanika Sachdev backstage at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018

Adding to this, Sachdev’s pre-cursor to preparation is to stay true and honest with your designs and aesthetics. “Your personal touch, your aesthetics, your uniqueness is what makes you stand out and get a chance to be the selected as ones of hundreds to showcase your design at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week,“ signed off Sachdev.