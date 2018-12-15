Unafraid Of The Consequences, Women From Chennai Determined To Visit Sabarimala Temple

More than 30 women from Chennai, who are a part of Manithi which works for the welfare of women and children, are set to visit Sabarimala temple to pay respect to Lord Ayyappa.

The Supreme Court of India passed the verdict which allows women of all age groups to offer prayers at the shrine. Massive protest and violence broke out in Kerala against the verdict and so far, around 16 women have been turned always from entering the temple premises.

“We are ardent devotes of Lord Ayyappa, and the Supreme Court ruling on allowing the entry of women brought us joy. However, it’s sad that many women are being turned away by protesters who claim that we would make the temple unholy,” said Vasumathi Vasanth, a member of the organisation who will be visiting the temple.

The women of this group are well aware of the possible consequences and violence that might erupt if they are spotted near the temple but they are adamant on paying respect to Lord Ayyappa.

Talking to TOI, Vasanthi said, “the more they push us away, the more we will fight back. And facing such situations is not new for women, we face protests and ordeal in our daily lives. We will enter the temple, come what may.”

Another woman Selvi Mano, who will also be joining the pilgrimage, criticized the BJP government at the Center and Hindu groups for inciting protest across Kerala against the verdict.

“There was a time when there were protests against women going to study, work or even to get their right to vote. We’ve crossed all that and will break this taboo too,” she said.

They are likely to leave the city on December 22 and reach the temple the next day.

H/T: TOI