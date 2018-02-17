UN Study: Dalit Women Die 14.6 Years Younger Than Higher Caste Women

India has been often termed as the Land of Diversities but the very uniqueness it is known for is not a matter of pride for the country itself.

The report by UN Women, Turning promises into action: gender equality in the 2030 Agenda, said, “The average age of death for Dalit women is 14.6 years younger than for higher caste women.”

While the report covers 89 countries under its study, the findings in India were particularly concerning as the age at death is even lower for the Dalit women when they experience mortality-related factors that the higher-caste women also go through.

“Even after accounting for social status differences, a gap of 5.48 years remains between the average age of death of higher caste women and Dalit women,” the UN report said. “Further, the authors [of the 2013 study of Dalit Women] applied the levels of mortality-related factors cataloged for higher caste women and found that there is still a gap between the life expectancy for higher caste women and Dalit women. A difference of 11.07 years remains even after attributing the Dalit social status coefficient to higher caste women. This means that life expectancy among Dalit women is 11 years lower than that of higher caste women despite experiencing identical social conditions like sanitation and drinking water.”

But when it comes to India, other factors affect this age graph too as the“compounding effect of wealth and location also produces large inequalities”. According to the report, a 20-24-year-old woman who comes from a poor, rural household, when compared to the one hailing from a rich urban family, is 5.1 times likely to marry before the age of 18, 21.8 times as likely to have never attended school, the probability of becoming a teen mother increases to 5.8 times more, she is 1.3 times as likely to have no access to money for her own use and 2.3 times as likely to have no say in how the money is spent.

“The likelihood of being poor is greater if she is landless and from a scheduled caste. Her low level of education and status in the social hierarchy will almost guarantee that if she works for pay, it will be under exploitative working conditions,” the report said.

With the information collected from the 89 countries, the report states that the women and girls of these countries account for 330 million of the poor.

“This translates to 4 more women living on less than $1.90 a day for every 100 men. The gender gap is particularly wide during the reproductive years,” it noted. “Over 50 percent of urban women and girls in developing countries live in conditions where they lack at least one of the following: access to clean water, improved sanitation, durable housing, and sufficient living area.” The report also points out that “1 in 5 women, who fall under the age of 50, experiences physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner in the past 12 months.”

H/T: The Indian Express

