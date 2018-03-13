UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Calls Himself ‘Proud Feminist,’ Invites Men To Follow

This year’s theme for UN meeting is “Empowering Rural Women and Girls.” During the opening ceremony of the ongoing event, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that he is a ‘proud feminist’ and that everyone else should be one, too.

He specifically addressed the male audiences and said that all men should support women’s rights and gender equality. “Discrimination against women damages communities, organizations, companies, economies, and societies. That is why all men should support women’s rights and gender equality. And that is why I consider myself a proud feminist,” said Guterres.

He called the unequal power dynamics “the greatest human rights challenge of our time” and explicitly mentioned that it is vital to end the stereotypes and discrimination that limit women’s and girls’ opportunities.

Guterres added that this issue should be discussed around the globe in the online movements like Me Too and Time’s Up. “Women are pioneering scientists and mathematicians but they occupy less than 30 percent of research and development jobs worldwide,” he explained.

To support his ideas, UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said, “It has never been so urgent to hold ourselves and leaders accountable for the promises to accelerate progress. The `Me Too’ and `Time’s Up’ movements have shown us that change can happen fast and that women must be believed. This is a moment that we intend to sustain for all.”

h/t: The Hindu