UN Authorities Come To Rana Ayyub’s Rescue, Direct Indian Govt To Protect Her From Hate Campaign

The Office of the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner on Thursday decided to interfere in the matter of Rana Ayyub and directed the Indian authorities to protect her as she had been receiving death threats following an online hate campaign.

For Ayyub, it all started on April 22 when she came across a tweet that was being falsely ascribed to her and was getting circulated on Twitter. “A parody account of Republic TV, India’s leading right-wing television network, had posted the quotation,” explained Ayyub in her recent column for The New York Times.

The tweet said, “Minor child rapists are also human, so they have no human rights. This Hindutva Government is bringing an ordinance for death to child rapists just to hang Muslims in larger numbers. Muslims aren’t safe in India anymore.”

Following it Ayyub was thronged with a plethora of hate messages. She claimed in the column that another tweet which said “I hate India and Indians” was also being ascribed to her.

She wrote, “I tweeted a clarification about the falsehood to no avail: My social media accounts and my phone were inundated with WhatsApp messages urging others to gang-rape me. Various leaders of Mr Modi’s party, who promoted the lie, refused to delete their tweets despite my pointing it out.”

She added, “The online mob asked me to pack my bags and leave for Pakistan, some threatened to tear my clothes and drag me out of the country while invoking the genocidal violence between Hindus and Muslims during the partition of India in 1947.”

Soon after a pornographic video with her picture morphed to it started being circulated on the internet. Ayyub wrote, “Minutes later, my social media timelines and notifications were filled with screenshots of the video. Some commented on how prostitution was my forte. I went into a frenzy blocking them, but they were everywhere, on my Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts. Some commenters asked what I charged for sex, others described my body. Many claiming to be nationalist Hindus sent pictures of themselves naked.”