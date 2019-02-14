Umpires Eloise Sheridan And Mary Waldron To Officiate A Men’s Cricket Match This Weekend

Umpires Eloise Sheridan and Mary Waldron will make history this weekend, by becoming the first female duo to officiate in a men’s first grade Premier (club) cricket match which will be held in Adelaide.

The pair will stand in a match between Tea Tree Gully and Northern Districts which will also feature Australia’s vice-captain Travis Head. While Sheridan officiated a men’s cricket match 18 months ago as an umpire in South Australian Premier Cricket first grade game, it will be Waldron’s first.

Praising the duo, SACA State Umpire Coach Daniel Goodwin said, “To have so many firsts for female umpires in our State in recent times has been wonderful to see. This achievement for Eloise and Mary is very significant as an Australian first and speaks volumes about how hard they have both worked on their development over the past few seasons.”

“Our umpires are all appointed to matches on merit and both women are very deserving of the position they are in and the opportunities that are being presented to umpire high-level games,” he added.

While these two women are sure to make a mark in the cricket world, it is to be noted that Waldron played for Ireland in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup held last year and she had also represented her country in football as a professional player.

H/T: The Hindustan Times