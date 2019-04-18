Umang And Debasmita From Agents Of Ishq On YouTube Series Showcasing Young Girls’ Aspirations

Parampara. Pratishtha. Anusashan.

This phrase isn’t just an iconic dialogue from Mohabbatein, it’s something that is genuinely given a lot of importance in our culture. When Amitabh Bachchan spoke these words in that deep baritone of his, frankly speaking, I found the seriousness of it all quite comical. But Narayan Shankar’s belief in them was anything but, his reluctance to accept anything that went against his notions of tradition, honour, and discipline caused a lot of harm to the people around him.

Unfortunately, this mindset isn’t just limited to movies. In our country, a lot of importance is given to tradition and cultural values, one is expected to follow them with rigid discipline and going against these norms results in a lot of unpleasantness for everyone involved. People of all genders have to deal with such pressures but they are even more severe for women.

More often than not, every little thing a young girl is taught is to somehow prepare her for life after marriage. This is prevalent even in urban areas where people comparatively have more freedom to choose their lifestyle. They are taught to be self-sacrificing, to give up their desires and ambitions for other family members and are told to be good ‘supports’ rather than be the ones in the spotlight.

In an attempt to create a conversation around such issues, the organization Agents of Ishq conducts workshops to teach young girls about various such issues, in collaboration with CREA’s Self Academy. As part of their ongoing work around childhood and early marriages, they’ve created a YouTube video series titled #GrownUpGirls – Reimagine Adulthood that showcases young girls expressing their thoughts about how they want their life to be as grownups. Dealing with various topics such as Freedom, Family, Work, Love etc, this seven-part video series explores how these young girls are imagining a life devoid of society’s restrictions.

#GrownUpGirls – Parvati : Re-imagine Work Parvati dreams of being a police officer who all girls can approach and trust and marrying the man of her dreams (who won’t tell her to stay home and cook). For more videos of #GrownUpGirls reimagining adulthood, https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUtlBqepQyUqWcg2Hl5udypYvQ-FfAxuW These videos are a part of Agents of Ishq’s series on early marriage, child marriage and age of consent.

In a recent interview with IWB, two women who worked on the video series, Umang Sabarwal and Debasmita Das, talk about the intent behind this project and their experience of working with these young girls.

Here are the excerpts:

Can you tell us how this video series was conceptualized?

This is an extension of Paromita’s ongoing work on early and child marriages in India. CREA was conducting a 15-day workshop called Self Academy where different organizations come to the camp to teach the participating girls about various subjects like technology, safety, etc. Agents of Ishq was doing a four-day workshop there on relationships, desire and consent, and we thought it’ll be nice to create something during the course of this workshop.

You mentioned that this is a part of an ongoing project about early and child marriages, what discourse on marriage are you trying to encourage through your work?

I think the intention here was to shift the conversation from age to agency because 18 is the legal age for marriage in our country and so many parents wait for their girls to turn 18 to get them married. So the age of consent is a parameter but that shouldn’t be the only one considered. Different girls grow up differently and have different aspirations; marriage may not be a part of a girl’s aspiration. So the main agenda of these videos is to shift the conversation from to numbers to understanding, where the girl is seen as an individual and her choice is considered valid, not the legal age of marriage.

Ensuring that the choices and wishes of girls be considered is one of the main intentions of the video series you mentioned, and it is true that this doesn’t happen often. How do you think we can encourage young girls to value their desires, ambitions, and opinions and to not dismiss them as fantasies?

One of the girls said, ‘Main dusri ladkiyon ko saath leke aage chalna chahti hoon, akeli nahi.’ So I think what helps in creating ambition is having that kind of support. The solidarity you find amongst others in chasing this ambition is so important. Another thing is accepting the various kinds of ambition like some want to play football and others want marriage on their terms.

What we do, what society does, is discourage these ideas as girls and boys start growing up. These girls are at the age of transitioning from adolescents to adults at some point and we need to stop discouraging their ideas.

Due to our society, as we start growing up these ideas of associating shame with ones desires start developing. And that’s when this idea comes that you should not want to be happy, instead you should want to be beautiful. Also, families tend to see girls in terms of what kind of responsibilities they’ll handle rather than who you are as a person. So these films also emphasize on the fact that these are all diverse girls who have their own ideas and personalities and are more than just wives or daughters

These young girls sound extremely wise for their age. Tell us about your experience working with them throughout the filming process.

Often urban people with privileges struggle to truly understand people who are outside if their sphere. If one is living in the city, they’ll generally have a quite narrow view, very specific to their situation, of what the important issues are. And this has happened often when we do workshops, it’s a big learning curve of understanding the world at large. You can read about it in books but for an emotional understanding, it is important that you go out there. I think the whole experience was energizing. It’s beautiful to meet a girl from a village nobody’s heard of and to hear her say that ‘I want to do something so amazing that everybody around the world comes to see me and says wow kya kam kiya hai.’

After 2.5 days of the workshop, after conversations around consent, relationships, feelings, and sexual confusions had already happened, we asked them to make a life map, to create a visual sort of map of how they imagine their life to be like as a grownups because we had also been working to sort of help them understand and prioritize themselves and their desires. So this workshop was a beginning point of trying to get them to start thinking about how they want to live their lives and how they see themselves changing.

A lot of the animations in the videos were inspired by their drawing and every girl has a different animation style, based on their personalities and stories. This was done to increase the emotional impact of what they were saying.