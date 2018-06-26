Uma Mani, An Artist Who Learned To Dive At 49 To Paint Corals, Is The Subject Of A New Documentary

Before captivating people with her coral paintings, Uma Mani had never been underwater. In fact, Uma didn’t even know how to swim. To be able to paint corals on her canvas, she learned diving at the age of 49.

The 53-year-old, after living in the Maldives for a long time, now lives in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. Uma grew up in Chennai before leaving for the Maldives. “Once my son was all grown up and my responsibilities were done, I thought I would start painting. I did a basic course online and the first time I had an exhibition, someone suggested I should have a theme. I thought of roses first, but then I saw a documentary on corals and decided to make that my theme. Everyone said it’d be difficult,” she tells The News Minute.

But Uma was grappling with her skills of swimming. So, in days, perhaps months, she learned to. She dived, and she dived again, to see what the corals looked like. When she came to back to the land, she’d paint them and only them.

Recalling her days at the diving course, which was a wedding anniversary gift to her by her son, she said, “I wouldn’t jump at first. I was standing on top and the water was 10 feet deep. They all said, ‘Uma, jump’. I was all geared up too. So I jumped. I had no idea I would love it so much. It was fear at first and then curiosity took over and turned it into concern.”

After exhibiting her work in the Maldives, she held her first art exhibition in India at the Aga Khan Hall in New Delhi on World Environment Day. Through her coral paintings, she is trying to impart a message on what beautiful creatures these are and what we do to them.

She says, “They are too beautiful. The coral reefs and the friendly colourful fish. We should keep them that way.”

Documentary filmmaker Priya Thuvassery, who had helped Uma with putting up the exhibition in India, is working on her next documentary, which is on Uma, named Coral Woman. Regarding which, she says, “She was this homemaker who had some free time and decided to start painting. At the age of 49, she learns to swim and now at 53, she is a PADI certified scuba diver.”

Here are a few of her paintings:

