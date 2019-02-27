UK Immigration Officer Gargi Patel Honoured With Prestigious Member Of Order Of British Empire

To commend national and commonwealth individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to society, the Queen’s Birthday Honours are given out twice a year, on New Year’s Day and on her official birthday at Buckingham Palace, with the tradition dating back to 1860.

In the 2018 Birthday Honours list, Gujarat born Gargi Patel, an officer in the Department of Immigration Enforcement at the home office in London, has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services towards community engagement and immigration for nearly two decades. The list of individuals named for the UK’s highest civilian honours covers people from various walks of life with their achievements in fields ranging from medicine to defence, finance, and the arts.

Patel, 54, has been working with the immigration enforcement department in London since 2001 and has been helping voluntary departures of those who have either overstayed in the UK or who do not hold valid leave or permissions so that they can leave the UK for their home countries. “It has been an opportunity to help voluntary departures of applicants who are struggling in the UK and help them return to their country with dignity and without the fear of being arrested or detained,” she said.

Wife of late Jyotindra Patel, Gargi shifted to London after getting married to her NRI husband in 1985. After joining the immigration department, she completed policy and training at the department. “It was an exciting experience to attend the function at the royal palace with my family to receive the award,” she said.

Among the others, a henna artist, a choreographer and several “extraordinary” professionals and individuals from the Indian community were also named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for 2018.

