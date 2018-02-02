UK-Based Sex Expert Vena Ramphal On Why We Should Focus On Consensus, Not Consent

Vena Ramphal is a romance and sex expert, and a relationship coach based in the UK, who can be seen on the country’s ITV and Channel 5Star, advising the world on how to have ‘great relationships and sex’! Vena is also a trained Indian classical dancer, who has performed for the royalty, prime ministers and several celebrities.

We came across the talented lady at JLF 2018 while we were conducting the activity on modern dating with our Little Black Book. As she enlightened us with her powerful and beautiful words on relationships, we immediately grabbed the chance to invite her to IWB‘s office.

We were enthralled by her presence and her thoughts opened our minds to aspects of relationships, sex, and body positivity that we’d never considered.

Read excerpts from our conversation:

Please tells us three things about yourself.

One, I love to wear fun shoes, lipstick, outfits ‘cause it’s a very bubbly form of expression. And not only is it a way of expressing but it’s also uplifting in a way. The colourful and fun appearance brightens up your and people’s day. It’s very much a constant presence in my life.

Two, where we live in London it’s a very lovely place, close to a river. I often take a walk by it and just seeing the flow of the river becomes a good reminder that life is all about going with the flow. It’s not about trying to control things or make things happen, rather it’s a lot more fun when you just relax. And that is how I live my life. We were just sitting there, we met and that was incredible. That is how the dance of life works.

Three, dance is my fullest yoga.

How do your practise self-care?

For me, I would have to say it is the artistic, meditation, and yoga practice. The approach of doing a particular thing every day doesn’t work with me. My approach is more spontaneous than rigid. So, the first thing in the morning, I always take that time for my well-being which is going to be different every day. It can be tea one day, it can be meditation or maybe different asanas in yoga. It can also be going around and just talking to people, like saying hello to people randomly and having great conversations.

When two people are together, it’s a very intimate exercise. How would you suggest to bring well-being practices in a relationship?

The first thing that I tell people is that in a relationship, each of you has to be self-centered. And, now this always kind of messes with people’s brains ‘cause they often confuse it with being selfish and they ask me how does that really work. So, this is how it works – when both people are centered on themselves that’s when the dance of relationship works. If you lose your center you’re gonna trip over, lose your rhythm, and the relationship collapses.

Wow! Please tell us more about the ‘Dance of Relationship’.

Dance of relationship works when you keep your own center and at the same time also match up with the other person’s rhythm. So, when both people know how to hold onto their own center that’s when they can share a rhythm. The dissolving into each other thing is very interesting but that’s much more an erotic thing, and it’s more ephemeral. It’s very delicate which needs a very solid structure. The erotic quality of dissolving is like a juice that fills in the pot but if the structure is broken, the juice will leak out. In the same way, a relationship needs a solid structure and that beautiful union, dissolving thing happens within the structure.

Enchanted by her beautiful words.

Which is the most important skill in a relationship?

The most important skill in a relationship is to be able to listen to your own intuition and that is because it actually gives us access to another level of understanding which is much deeper than our logical mind. The thing about intuition is that it plugs us into our own center, and at the same time it also plugs us into what the other person is thinking and feeling. When couples are very intuitively connected with each other, they become telepathic very easily and very quickly. I have seen this with so many couples that when they are on the same wavelength they know the other person very well.

So beautiful and true! We saw your tweet that said, “Come out of the concept of consent and come into the concept of consensus and mutuality.”

This is particularly about sex. And I think consent is a weak approach because it still thinks of sex as something that one person does to another. So, it’s like, ‘I want to do this to you and do I have your consent for that’. What is erotic about that? It’s like a contract or something. And that actually automatically sets up a power dynamic between sexes, which isn’t so great.

Now when we talk about mutuality and consensus, we’re no longer talking about one person doing something to somebody else. We’re talking about two people dancing together, acting together, being together, and enjoying together.

But what about the grey area in dating, which the Aziz Ansari case has brought to our notice? The need to draw a thin line between a date and violation.

So, the first thing I would do is take gender/grey area/black and white out of it because the whole thing happens in full colour. It’s not about men this or women that. First of all, that’s a very heteronormative, flawed thought. We’re all human beings and we all have bodies.

If we look at the Aziz Ansari case or the #MeToo campaign, the conversation talks about a man and woman’s power dynamic that exists but in order to dissolve that we can’t start from there, the problem, because then we’re going to be locked in that thinking. We need to start from the thinking of a solution. If we talk about the thin line, we need to understand that we all have different lines and that line is never going to be the same. It’s going to change from one day to another and it will change with the same partner too. And which is why being able to speak and voice to say no is important and completely ok.

Another problem that we face is body shaming. How would you suggest to build body positivity?

For me, the body is the way through which the spirit speaks clearly. One of the steps that I suggest people is to do regular breathing practice. Take deep breaths and develop that sense of comfort and ease. Develop it literally from within your guts and send outwards – through the bones and skin, and then you’ll start to walk around in a bubble of ease. It’s not confidence, it is ease which is much more powerful than confidence. Confidence is what one projects to somebody else whereas ease doesn’t care about what anybody else thinks.

Remember that self-esteem begins with body esteem. If we hold our body in our highest esteem, highest regard, then everything else just follows.

I feel like I am reinventing myself!

On that note, have you ever been judged?

Oh, yes! It was in the year 2005 when I got divorced. I was happily telling people that I am getting a divorce but I was judged majorly for that. Apparently, you‘re supposed to feel like a failure, feel awful, feel scared that you’re gonna die alone. It was a rollercoaster year for me, I had a spectrum of feelings inside me. Divorce was saddening but I was also looking forward to next adventures.

Speaking of judgement, women are still judged for having or showing their desires. How do you think it damages them?

Everybody is damaged by it, it’s not only women but everybody. The thing about desire is that it is the juice of life. Anything that inhibits desire automatically inhibits who we are as human beings. We were born to be free and to explore. That’s when we feel the life of energy. To me, it’s very clear and obvious that liberation of desire is about self-realization and human empowerment.

What is your advice to young people who are starting to explore sex?

I’d like to say to them to take it slowly. Bloom just like a bud which opens very slowly – one petal at a time, and then turns into a flower. Make sure your exploration of sex happens at your own pace, it should not feel rushed. So, if you want to stop for a while, stop. And if you want to close the petal again you can do that.

It’s very important to all, especially young people, to understand that your body is precious and once you get a sense of your own rhythm, that’s the best gift you can give to yourself or your partner.

Wow! And what about online dating?

Let’s start with its positive aspect. Online dating is good because now you’re not dating in your own village. Dating is not limited, you’ve got the whole world. You need to just know how to use these tools. Online interaction is a speedy process, it happens so fast. It creates an illusion and intimacy. You think you know the person much better than you actually do. It actually collapses time and space. The key thing to remember is that online interactions are not real interactions. It’s not IRL. The way to manage the speed is to remember that it is not real. You have to slow everything way, way down when you meet the person. You might think you know the person but you have no clue. Meet them like you’re meeting them for the first time.

The problem of online dating and speed is that you fill in the blanks, you make up a lot about the person. It’s all in your imagination.

How do you think your journey can inspire Indian women?

Indian women are so bright, intelligent and I am struck by their energy and vibrancy. There’s a sense of freedom in them that says ‘we can do this’. I think I can help by showing a roadmap that this is how I have done it. These are the challenges I have had. Of course, the road will not be the same for them but they’ll get the strength that they can do it and that they’re not alone. I am sure they can resonate with my journey.

What were some of the challenges that you faced?

It was the attitude towards the body. When I looked at parents and teachers, they were embarrassed to talk about sex. Also, they were not happy in the relationships they were in. There was a dysfunction everywhere. I didn’t have that word in my vocabulary when I was 13 but I could see that it wasn’t working.

That made me realise the gap between the reality that I saw around me and what I was being offered in this very artistic expression of dance. And it took me very long to figure out that my expectations around sex and intimacy were very different to the expectation of my peers. Wildly different. I think navigating from that path from being in this space of my own to now, where I am able to share and translate the artistic expression of it for the real world, has been a huge journey.