UK Based Artist Anna Ridler On Using Artificial Intelligence To Create Art

When one hears the phrase ‘artificial intelligence’, most of us would immediately picture robots in a futuristic sci-fi film hell-bent on destroying humankind.

More practical ones among us will think of all the new developments that have occurred in technologies and made things that would have been impossible a couple of decades ago, possible. And AI technology has also contributed to these advancements.

But regardless of its widespread use and popularity, the one field, where we wouldn’t have imagined AI technology to be used, is to create art. Artists have started working with machine learning and AI technology to create artworks.

Wikipedia describes machine learning as “an application of artificial intelligence that provides systems with the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed. Machine learning focuses on the development of computer programs that can access data and use it to learn for themselves.”

And a sub-set of that is the usage of AI to make art pieces. One artist, who has been making her name in the field with her work is UK based, Anna Ridler. Anna has degrees from various colleges such as Oxford University and Royal College of Art and has displayed her work in various galleries and institutions, including the Tate Modern museum and Ars Electronica. She is also the recipient of this year’s Dare Art Prize.

The process of using AI to create art is a complex one. A machine is fed a dataset of images which the machine then analyses. The output is then generated, which is what the machine interpreted to be an amalgamation of the images in the dataset.

On how she got into machine learning Anna says in an interview, “I came to working with machine learning through working with datasets. I’ve always been interested in working with archives and libraries and large amounts of information. From there it was not that much of a leap to start to work with the data in training sets and from there, get more interested in the machine learning more generally.”

The most well-known piece, created by a French art group ‘Obvious’, was sold for a whopping $432,500. On what is valuable about AI art pieces Anna says, “The value of AI art is exactly the same as the value of any other kind of art. There might be some people who are buying speculatively or because they think it is the start of a trend but equally there are people who are buying it because they think it is interesting.”

Another interesting debate that props up is that who to give credit for the creation of the piece, the machine that generates the output or the artist who fed in the datasets? The artists don’t have a lot of control on the final output but according to Anna, “you can predict but you cannot control – and this is what is wonderful about using machine learning as part of the creative process. It really pushes you in ways that you would not have been able to do without it.”

This new way of creating art is here to stay and is slowly integrating itself into the mainstream art field. Anna says, “I think there has been a long tradition of artists working with the latest technologies and how different artists are approaching machine learning is very much part of this lineage.”