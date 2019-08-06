Uganda’s Yogini Khushi Shares How Yoga Helped Her Deal With Pregnancy & Nursing

For the month of August, this Indian mama and Yogini is our fitness-inspiration. Khushi, a young woman who lives in Uganda, spoke to IWB about her health transformation and overcoming postpartum depression with the help of Yoga, which she started practicing years before getting married and birthing a child.

A professional Yoga teacher, Khushi completed her training from Akshiyoga Shala, Rishikesh. During the interview, as we discussed her life on the Yoga mat, Khushi spoke of the asanas that helped her restore physically and mentally during the rough labor days and while nursing. Excerpts below:

What drew you towards Yoga?

I had always been a Yoga-fanatic but things changed after I became a mother. When I shifted to Uganda, I didn’t have much to do to keep myself busy apart from taking care of my daughter. That’s when my sister suggested joining some fun Instagram Yoga challenges. I liked the idea, but when I actually tried doing some asanas to get descent pictures to post, things seemed difficult. Since I had put on extra weight, I couldn’t even touch my toe in forward-fold or do a proper downward dog pose. It was frustrating in the beginning, but then I challenged myself and eventually showed my talent on social media. That really boosted my confidence. Since then there isn’t any looking back.

I know it’s hard mama I know it can be hard to get up everyday and have these little ones rely on you. I know it’s hard to feel like sometimes your world is so small. I want to remind you, You are the world. You are the world that those little ones revolve around. You are their nurture, their home and their comfort. You are everything to them and I hope even on your hard days you know how special you are. Especially to your little ones. – read this on internet today and felt like sharing. Much love to all the Mamas out there. You’re doing great mama. We’re doing great. Much power. #postpartumjourney#postpartumfitness#ppd#breastfeedingmama#indianmom#indianyogi#igyogamoms#yogamom#fitmomlifemamalife#travelingwithbaby#womensupportwomen 1,559 Likes, 10 Comments – Khushi | INDIA 🌴 (@stardivakhushi) on Instagram: “I know it’s hard mama I know it can be hard to get up everyday and have these little ones rely on…”

Years ago, Yoga helped me achieve some major body goals but today, my focus has totally switched to bettering my emotional health and attaining mental peace. We don’t usually address the issue of Postpartum depression among nursing women, which eventually leads to their disrupted health overall. I was lucky I knew Yoga as my escape and ultimate solution.

Do you prefer any particular kind of Yoga?

It depends on my energy levels. If I feel too dull, I indulge in Yin Yoga. Otherwise, it’s always an hour of Ashtanga yoga or Vinyasa sessions.

What changes have you been observing since you began daily yoga practice?

On the spiritual level, I’ve become a much stable, calm and patience of a person. Physically, I feel stronger than ever as I witnessed my body doing some wonderful Yoga moves during the pregnancy period. I could even travel during my 6th and 7th, and in the first week of 9th month without inviting any health issues. That’s unusual, right? In fact, I remember hosting Instagram Yoga challenges while I was in my last trimester. Today, I can confidently say that it was Yoga because of which I could enjoy a healthy pregnancy and delivery experience.

Why do you think pregnant women usually feel intimidated by Yoga?

Probably because they’re too afraid to perform those complex asanas! The trick is to fold & bend as much as you can, and not compete with the expert Yoga Gurus. I have got a lot of information on DOs/Don’ts on my Instagram page. In short, if you’ve never practiced yoga before getting pregnant, be extremely gentle to your body and ask your doctor before incorporating new exercises because every pregnancy is different. While some of us are asked to be on a complete bed-rest, others manage to pull it off till the last day of their labor.

Were you ever advised to not go overboard with your practice? Also, which asanas do you suggest to pregnant women?

I was told many things but I kept myself educated on the topic. I was aware of the fact that resting during the first trimester is absolutely important as the chances of miscarriage are high. Once you move to the next trimester, you can start with 10 to 30 minutes of walking, only if your medical reports are positive. For beginner level yogis, five rounds of Suryanamaskara are good enough. It’d be a great help if you can get a Prenatal yoga teacher to guide you through it but if not, YouTube is a great help, too.

If you’re already into Yoga, try including Pranayama like Ujjayi and Nadi Shodhna into your daily practice. These exercises help keep you calm during the hormonal changes. Also, never do any breathing retention asanas.

Anything specific for nursing mothers?

Yes! I’d suggest you to wait at least a month or two to get back to your Yoga journey. Let the stitches be healed completely, be it episiotomy or surgical stitches. I, for one, couldn’t start any sooner as I was also going through postpartum depression along with dealing with SI Joint Dysfunction where my left hip used to pain terribly. It occurred during the delivery process and seven months later, I’m still dealing with it. However, once the stitches are all healed, your physical and mental health has gotten much better and you think you’re ready to take on some physical activities, that’s about the right time.

We like that you don’t hide or photoshop your stretchmarks on social media. What do you have to say about it?

Ah, thank you! I think my stretch marks tell my story to the world, don’t they for every pregnant woman? I wear my pregnancy-marks proudly as they remind me of how fortunate I am to birth a human.

What’s your message on body-positivity?

I believe that body-positivity and self-love are about loving yourself enough to improve yourself. Just claiming to be body-positive and still feeding the body junk food consistently doesn’t explain real love. It’s when you put the concrete efforts to change your destructive habits is what justifies what you say. Indeed, embrace your body as it is, acknowledge it and then work from there. Don’t be too hard on yourself but be disciplined enough to help it live longer.

Lastly, do you want to burst any myth regarding Yogis & Yoginis?

I don’t know, is there any? Though one thing I used to wonder while looking at the Yogis’ pictures was that yoga seems to be for flexible and strong people and I didn’t consider myself neither of it. Now four and half years into the practice, all I can tell you is it’s for every BODY, every kind of body. It’s the consistency to show up every day that makes you flexible and strong enough to lift your entire body on your hands. What we don’t see in those yoga pictures are the amount of time, efforts, discipline, and consistency it takes to get into those poses. So, start from where you are and stay consistent. There’s no magic pill, it’s all just the practice.