Uber India Launches #LoveMovesForward Campaign To Celebrate Rainbow Route To Inclusivity

On a day when love is celebrated by all, Uber India has come up with campaign #LoveMovesForward to commemorate Supreme Court’s order of decriminalization of section 377.

It is the first time ever that couples from the LGBTQIA+ community in India will celebrate the day without any fear, and in support of the community, Uber has launched petition to introduce “Pride Heart” emoji.

The response on social media has been overwhelming with many coming out in support of the campaign but that’s not all. Uber on its app has also upgraded the route map ignited in pride colours so that when one books a cab, the route shows in vibrant rainbow colours to celebrate love without boundaries.

Saakshi Verma Menon, Head-Brand, Strategy & Campaigns, Uber India and South Asia, talking about the campaign said, “Uber is dedicated to supporting and engaging the communities we serve, and that includes our commitments to diversity and inclusion. This philosophy combined with the inspiration to give free-love a symbol and empower communities was the thought behind our Valentine’s Day campaign #LoveMovesForward. We urge our riders to support this move by signing the petition to help us get an inclusive symbol of love.”

Taking to Twitter, Uber India also asked people to sign a petition to introduce Pride Heart emoji to move a step closer to inclusivity.

Uber India on Twitter This Valentine’s Day, it’s time to give love an inclusive expression. Let’s come together to celebrate every shade of love with the Pride Heart. Sign the petition for a Pride Heart emoji to make it a part of our lives. #LoveMovesForward with every sign: https://t.co/Nh8WEhhXgu

Harmind Singh who designed the symbol wrote on Twitter:

Harmind Singh on Twitter Today launched a campaign to get Pride Heart Emoji in our keyboards so that everyone can express their love the way they want. I am really proud to design this symbol and emoji which will go down in the history. #LoveMovesForward #Uber #Pride #PrideHeart #PrideHeartEmoji https://t.co/8013txt7LF

Here’s how people on Twitter welcomed the initiative by Uber India.

taapsee pannu on Twitter If emoji is the most universal language, it’s time for it to add a new inclusive symbol to its dictionary. Sign the petition for the Pride Heart emoji, driven by @Uber_India. #LoveMovesForward with every sign. https://t.co/sCExdgjgZ4

Tarang Rathi on Twitter LoveMovesForward Even though I’m straight, this is an idea I wholeheartedly support. You can’t sideline people because they’re different. After all, #LoveIsLove no matter the gender, religion, race, caste, money or colour. #GoIndia!

Sushant(RANI)Divgikr on Twitter Now, who you love can’t stop you from celebrating Valentine’s Day. Let’s celebrate this landmark day by signing a petition to make the Pride Heart a permanent symbol of inclusive love. #LoveMovesForward with every signature. @Uber_India Link to petition https://t.co/90S9xEseTy