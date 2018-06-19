Two Women Who Are Leading Dual Lives And Making The Best Of Both Worlds

While most of us keep struggling with the mesh of the world and its ways, somehow managing to fulfil the duties of 9 to 5 jobs, there are some who go all out and make the most of their productive abilities by pursuing not just one but two careers.

HomeGrown in its series “HG Duality: The Double Lives of Young Indians” has been documenting the lives of such Indians who live by the philosophy of carpe diem and are making the creative best of their lives. In the seventh volume of series, they came up with seven more such inspiring stories. Here are the extracts from two such individuals who are skating along there dual lives while making the best of both worlds.

Mankiran Dhillon (Fashion Designer/Consultant)

A true blue Punjabi 27-year-old, Mankiran Dhillon grew up feasting on the vibrant hues of the land of Punjab, Phulkari for her being the heart of them all. She found herself constantly amazed by the delicate silk floss embroidery worked upon the strong and rugged khaddar.

Her love for Phulkari that only blossomed with age made her she set up her own homegrown label, Mayray.

Through her brand, Mankiran aims to revisit Phulkari and make it a part of the daily wear by incorporating the embroidery into functional clothing.

But Mayray is just a part of Mankiran’s identity. “Marketing, communication, social media, styling, co-coordinating events, curating spaces and assisting in curating art & literature talks. I have done it all,” she gushes.

Besides working for her website she is also serving full-time as a consultant for Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Pearl Academy.

When asked about the art of balancing two worlds she says, “A whole lot of zoom calls, facetime and WhatsApp calls, spending day-in and out on alliances, updating my website with fresh content, accounting invoices while also working on creating new collection designs samples.”

On being asked about that one-liner that inspires her, Mankiran shares, “’It began as a mistake’ – A neon lit up quote of Charles Bukowski on social media. It always lets me know, it’s OKAY to make mistake, sometimes, they lead you to bigger things.”

Isha Hans (Architect/Painter/Teacher)

“The obstacle is the way” by Ryan Holiday is the quote that keeps Isha, who is an architect, a teacher and a painter, going.

She ascribes the myriad veins of creativity in her to her upbringing. While her mom kept her crafting supplies well stocked, her stand kept documenting her creations in neat files and grandpa did the rest of the job as he kept admiring everything that she created.

While she works full time as an architect, she also serves as a visiting faculty in a number of design schools across Bombay. After this tight a schedule she still manages to find time for her art and finds solace in it.

“Making art is liberating, there’s no right or wrong, and no boundaries. It flows very instinctively for me and I find absolute joy in enjoying the journey of making a piece. It’s probably just as spontaneous and unfiltered as I am!” says Isha.

On the art of balancing two worlds, Isha says, “The itch to do multiple things and not confine to a conventional identity keeps me motivated to work as an architect, a teacher for design students and an artist. Often I prioritize one from amongst these three roles, and there’s always an excitement to get back to the other two. My parents and my husband help, support me and encourage me without whom I probably wouldn’t have been able to do it all.”

H/T: HomeGrown