Two Women In Ahmedabad Are Making Community-Oriented Safe Spaces For Queer People

“Where can I find a sex toy?”

“How does Section 377 affect my life?”

“I am queer and my parents are forcing me to go to a psychiatrist. What can I do to stop this?”

Such were the questions asked at the event called Ask What You Wil, hosted by the QueerAbad in Ahmedabad.

It was when Anahita Sarabhai and Shamini Kothari were exploring and expressing their own identities that they realized the lack of community-oriented safe spaces. “Growing up queer in a city like Ahmedabad is an interesting experience,” said Sarabhai. “My need to have community and seek real-life representation only grew over the years.”

And when she returned from New York after studying there for five years, she couldn’t digest the fact that Ahmedabad had no open queer spaces. “It had been easier before I had left, when I knew no better, when I had never known what it meant to have a support system or group of people who you could see parts of yourself in, when the isolation was the only point of reference,” she said. “But this time around, there was no way to erase the memory of solidarity, there was no way to find comfort or come to terms with it.”

The queer spaces in Ahmedabad had “internal politics, incredible transphobia, and the group didn’t really want to do anything for the larger community.” “It was about social interaction alone, and not really about engagement. It wasn’t queer in any of the ways we mean the word to be – and for us, that wasn’t good enough, it couldn’t possibly be the only space that the city had,” she said.

When Sarabhai met Kothari, two years ago, QueerAbad came into being.

“We know there are allies out there who want to support the movement, but don’t know where to go or how to do it,” said Sarabhai. “We believe that we are in a space in which we can make a change, but we can’t do it alone. We need allies to come out and stand with us.”

In their ongoing event series, Ask What You Will, “there are no experts.” “The idea is that we know our lives best and have the information that we need,” said Sarabhai. Majority of young people attending the event series are queer and aged between 20 and 30.

“The questions went from being shy and basic – and containing a lot of stereotypes – to becoming much more nuanced,” she said.

Though the group is not registered yet, they plan to set up an organization and hire a larger team. “We have lots planned for this year but a huge part is going to be really articulating a structure and vision for the space and hiring people to be part of our team,” said Kothari. “Hopefully this is the year that certain systems can be [put] in place as the organization gets bigger.”

H/T: Scroll