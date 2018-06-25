Two Women Are Beautifying Dull Offices And Providing Recognition To Young Artists At The Same Time

Looking, more like hunting, for jobs is what we do after we complete our graduation, but that’s not what Shravani Vatti did. After she graduated from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, instead of looking for a job herself she started seeking out lesser-known artists in order to give them an income source and, of course, recognition.

It was during an internship in her second year with a Bengaluru-based firm that she developed an interest in art. Her task there was to convince artists to create paintings for charity. One day she noticed that restaurants and offices rarely change the art pieces on the walls.

“I thought to myself that if these places could rent artworks rather than buy them, then, with very little cost, they can keep changing the look and feel of their establishments without committing to one single artwork,” she said.

With that thought in mind, Vatti, then in her early 20s, in 2012 started Ardizen in Pune. Here she started renting and selling art to corporate establishments, simultaneously getting lesser known Indian artists some acknowledgment. Now Ardizen just focuses on selling paintings, while sister branch ArtEnthuse is an art rental programme for corporations.

Companies such as Capgemini and Hitachi are some of the top customers in this model of renting paintings and photographs on a monthly basis. The works of 150 artists, nearly all of whom are young, unknown and upcoming, are represented by Ardizen. “We love supporting those [artists] who are working hard to find their niche,” said Vatti. “This is the exact stage where they need a model like art rentals to sustain them until they are independent and have their revenues streamlined.”

Talking about how she succeeded in convincing artists to rent out their work, she said, “I talked to them about [the] benefits of the renting model, such as assured regular income, more visibility of their works in public spaces rather than in the exhibitions that are few and far between, and slowly more and more artists were willing to try it out.”

“We are used to having our artworks being borrowed by galleries, so giving my works for rent was something I had trouble wrapping my brain around initially,” said 38-year-old artist, Kumar Ranjan. “However, as I thought about it more, it seemed practical because I feel, it is not possible to judge a piece of art or make up your mind about it in one day. One needs to spend some time with an artwork to really decide if they want to make it a permanent part of their space or not. This model allows them to do so. Plus, the benefit of receiving a fixed sum on a regular basis also helps me finance my new creations.”

Bengaluru-based ArtBuRt is another such company offering paintings on rent to the corporate sector. Founded by Sireesha Gopinatham with her photographer husband Sriharsha Ganjam in late 2017, it was started to give artists an opportunity to showcase their work even after the exhibitions in which they were presented is over. “Since these ready images are not being put to any use, renting becomes a good proposition,” said Gopinatham. “It encourages the artists and the customers to get an opportunity to display these valuable original artworks at an affordable rate.”

“When one sees the price of some of the independent, sellable wall art and compares it to rental price, they realize that it is really affordable on rent. So the higher price tag for some of the exquisite prints will no longer act as a deterrent for the prospective buyer. This is prompting me to put more and more unique images on the ArtBuRt platform which will help me earn some extra income out of the artworks that were framed for exhibitions and later remained idle,” said artist Ashwini Kumar Bhat.

“We look to changing the look of the offices every now and then as an important client visit comes around,” said Venkata Vemavarapu, head of service delivery at Capgemini Hyderabad. “Shravani asks us for a theme around a month before installation is due and then we receive a presentation file with possible options. We discuss internally with our team before giving her a go-ahead. It’s a very theme-based curation, such as abstract, landscape or rural life, and, as such, since their collection is good, there are barely any hiccups in the selection process.”

H/T: Scroll