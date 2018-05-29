Two-Wheeler Instructor Neeta Tells Women How To Conquer Their Fear Of Driving

“Every person should know how to drive, especially women. It gives a sense of liberation and takes you a step further towards self-independence,” says Neeta Shirodkar, who has now been a successful two-wheeler instructor for 12 years.

Neeta Shirodkar, 46, from Vasco, Goa, has taught hundreds of women – from road safety to traffic rules, she trains them to ride with confidence and knowledge. There’s happiness when you take up a career that you love the most. In Neeta’s case, she loved to teach. And she began with the sources and skills she had.

Take a look at the conversation I had with the hardworking and humble lady.

What was your childhood like? Did you ride a two-wheeler then?

I had fear of roads until I started riding my bicycle. I was 10 when I first started cycling and since then, there was no stopping. I have always loved the roads. To map the road through the wheels of my bicycle is one of the fondest memories of my childhood. It was in the beginning of 90s when my father bought our first scooty and then I found a new friend. *chuckles*

When and how did you begin teaching young girls and women?

It was after the financial crunch we suffered a few years ago. We had taken a home loan for our new house in Vasco and my husband was the lone bearer of the expenses. That is when I consulted my father and brother first about the idea. It’s been 12 years since then and I couldn’t have been happier about my decision.

So, when the financial crisis occurred, did you have an alternative business idea or was this idea the first and final one?

This was the first thing that came up to my mind and with the support of my family, with no delay further, I took it ahead.

Roads are unpredictable! Any funny/interesting moment/story on wheels?

*laughs* Quite embarrassed to share, but about 2-3 years ago, during the practice session, I sat behind my student. She was a young girl with immense fear for roads. She was nervous and the scooty started wobbling. We both fell down. *laughs harder* It was a sight for people to watch both teacher and student have a toss. Next day I had to cancel my class as I had my ankle swollen!

Is it equally fun to teach your children?

I have a son and I didn’t get a chance to teach him. *sighs in relief* I am quite happy that once when he returned from his uncle’s house, he had learnt to ride already.

Do you think driving any vehicle is a liberating experience for a woman?

It’s very important to know any vehicle for that matter. I have had students who ride to schools, colleges, offices, tuitions. I have also had mothers as students who have to pick and drop their children from tuitions and schools. So, you know, you don’t have to be dependent on anybody and plus you can decide your day and make it more productive.

What do you do when you’re not teaching?

I love to spend time with my family. And my teaching hours completely support me to do that. I have my classes from 8-10 in the morning and 4-6 30 in the evening. And besides that, I love to help anybody who needs it.

Now that you’re doing well in the business, do you plan to expand it in any other way?

I have grown from earning Rs 1000 for a 25-day session to Rs 2500. I am quite satisfied with this. For now and for the near future, I see myself continuing with this with no changes.

With 12 years of teaching experience, I am sure you’ve received a lot of compliments from your students.

*With a big smile* Thank you for that. There is one feedback that makes me do what I do with more passion and it is “If it hadn’t been for you, we couldn’t have learnt so fearlessly”

Do you have any message for women who have a fear of driving?

Fear is that obstacle between you and your dreams. So be it driving or any other task in your life, you have to first let go of that fear. You must always do the thing you think you can’t do.

First published on Sep 9, 2017.