Two Teenage Girls Confined In Chhattisgarh, Raped By Nine Men For Over 15 Days

In Chhattisgarh’s Koriya District, two teenage girls, aged 17 and 15, were allegedly confined and raped by nine men for more than 15 days. They were found near Bijuri railway station in neighboring Madhya Pradesh and rescued by the police on Tuesday after the victims’ families filed a complaint on the morning of March 18.

“On March 4, the main accused Abhijeet Pal alias Pinku (20) took one of the victims, with whom he was having an affair, on the pretext of marrying her. A friend of the victim accompanied them,” said Koriya Additional Superintendent of Police Nivedita Sharma.

The victims belong to Jhagrakhand area in Koriya on the border of Chhattisgarh and MP and were taken by Pal, who is a native of Khongapani village of Jhagrakhand, to a place in Khongapani.

“Later, Pal and eight of his friends repeatedly raped the two after confining them in Ledri and Bijuri villages,” she said.

During the rescue, seven of the nine accused were arrested and were identified as Ashraf Ali (26), Jitendra Kumar Rai (26), Hemraj Panika (20), Manoj Kumar (28), Avinash (28), Rakesh Kumar Navait (23) and Pal.

They were all charged with gangrape, kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her to marry, wrongful confinement and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per the other two accused, the police is actively searching for them, as assured by the ASP.

H/T: The Indian Express