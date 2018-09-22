Two South Asian Artists Have Collaborated To Show That ‘Dark And Lovely’ Can Go Hand In Hand

Appearances have never mattered as much as they do in the era of social media and beauty bloggers. And thus, nothing sells as quickly as beauty products in this world of consumerism where body insecurities are being exploited like never before.

‘Dark and Lovely,’ a stunning digital illustration by Bangladesh-based artist Waseka Nahar, challenges one of the most propagated beauty ideals that equates skin colour with beauty.

Here is the illustration as shared by Waseka:

Dark and Lovely Triory's collab with Zainab Anwar Concept and photo reference @zainabxanwar #illustration #colourism #dhaka #artistsoninstagram

“Discrimination based on your skin colour is still prevalent. And fairness creams add fuel to the fire. Through my artwork I want to address colourism,” said Waseka in an interaction NDTV.

Waseka’s illustration has been inspired from a picture originally clicked by and featuring Zainab Anwar, a Pakistani artist based in Canada. Waseka says, “Zainab’s picture symbolises that there is a certain ‘stigma’ – for lack of a better word – surrounding dark skin. The picture boldly says that dark skin is as beautiful as its counterpart.”

Here is the original picture which was shares by Zainab on Instagram:

#darkandlovely

“I took this image in my bedroom by self timing my camera. The social message behind this is specifically directed to the Indian subcontinent which is why I am in traditional attire,” Zainab tells.

Sharing what inspired her to click the picture, she says, “Growing up I had faced scrutiny for being “dark” and my relatives would give me fairness creams. Thus, I thought of creating a tube with the opposite idea to make people question this whole industry which is promoting so much negativity and ultimately leads to greater issues such as racism.”

Both women are happy that their efforts have given a headstart to a long due and very important conversation. Zainab says, “The newer generation is more aware and is fed up of illogical beauty standards. I knew there would be support from the younger generation.”

“I am truly speechless. I’m glad this has gone viral because now we can open up a conversation about acceptance and loving yourself as you are,” concludes Waseka.

H/T: NDTV