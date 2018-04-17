Two Indian Photojournalists, Danish And Adnan, Win Pulitzer Prizes For Covering The Rohingya Refugee Crisis

Indian photojournalists Danish Siddiqui and Adnan Abidi have won Pulitzer Prizes for their remarkable coverage of the Rohingya crisis. The Pulitzer board selects winners in 14 journalism categories, and seven that recognise fiction, drama, history, biography, poetry, general nonfiction and music.

Alongside the feature photography documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh, Pulitzers, the most prestigious awards in American journalism, recognised Reuters in international reporting for exposing the methods of police killing squads in Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, too.



Danish Siddiqui (left) and Adnan Abidi (right) won Pulitzer Prizes in feature photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh. Image Source

Reuters photographer Adnan Abidi won the Pulitzer for a picture of a 7-year-old boy, who was shot in his chest before crossing the border from Myanmar in August 2017. Image Source

Both photographers with Reuters, Danish Siddiqui received the prestigious award for a picture of a Rohingya refugee man pulling a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat, while his colleague Adnan Abidi won the Pulitzer for a picture of a Rohingya father’s hand on his seven-year-old boy, who was shot in his chest before crossing the border from Myanmar.

H/T Link: The Quint

Feature Image : Source