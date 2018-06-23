Two Female Pilots From Pakistan Are Winning Hearts For Precision In Their Work

“The flight to Gilgit is very challenging and requires a lot of precision and technique. Our dynamic duo Captain Maryam Masood and First Officer Shumaila Mazhar make it look so easy,” tweets Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as they applaud the amazing work of the two female pilots.

The PIA flight from Islamabad to Gilgit and back flew on June 20 with an all-female crew. The tweet by PIA praising the dynamic duo went viral in no time and soon had the Twitterati join the celebration of their work.

Some even shared personal stories about how these women inspire others too. “My daughter of 8, wants to become a pilot too. Long way to go but she will definitely make it one day. What a proud moment for the captain, first officer and their parents,” was one of the many comments on the post.

There were tweets from many people, including from the travellers who had flown with the pilots. “I’ve travelled with Mariyam Masood from Gilgit to Islamabad. It was cloudy throughout but what a smooth flight it was!” says one of the users.

The picture of the pilots has collected over 8,700 likes and more than 2,700 retweets.