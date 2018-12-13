Two Community Collectives Come Up With A Guide For Employers Which Aims At Welcoming Trans Employees

Two community collectives, Orinam in Chennai and Diversity Dialogues in Bangalore, have launched a guide for employers who seek to make workplaces welcoming of transgender employees and support employees who are choosing to come out as transgender.

Discrimination is not unknown in India when it comes to the inclusion of transgender people in society, especially in terms of employment opportunities. There have been consistent efforts by activists over the past several years to create safe and respectable workplaces for transgenders, but the employers and colleagues still need a direction on how to be welcoming and sensitive towards them.

Many employment-related bills with regards to transgender have been passed which prohibits the unfair treatment and denial of a transgender person in relation to employment. And the bills also provide for penalties and punishments in the event of any transgender person being harmed or is subject to any form of physical, sexual, verbal, emotional or economic abuse. While the provisions are progressive and beneficial the bill if enacted may not bring the desired change.

To improve the work conditions of transgender, two community collectives Orinam in Chennai and Diversity Dialogues in Bangalore have come up with a guide for employers.

Shanavi Ponnusamy applied for the post of cabin crew with Air India in 2016 and she was denied the job not because she lacked the qualifications, but because she was trans. “Despite laws, the truth is that trans people have no reservation in jobs and the government, which is duty-bound to protect us, is pushing us into prostitution and begging. Why can’t the government reserve at least one seat for us and not force us to apply under male/female category,” she shared.

In another case, Ganga Kumari shared that her dreams of becoming India’s 1st Trans cop shattered when, “after having cleared all phases of selection, I secured 148th rank. But what happened was that during the medical examination the officers got confused whether they should give me a female training or a male one. I felt really sad that despite clearing all formalities I wasn’t selected. I am disheartened that I could not become the first transgender police officer.”

Transgender Atri Kar also shared her story about the harassment she faced by the school faculty. “I had to leave my first job in school because I was being tortured and harassed by the fellow staff for my sexual identity. At the time, I was a boy, itself. At the second school, the headmaster was very cooperative and sensitive towards me. However, a few teachers were transphobic and didn’t want me to work with them. It was during this time that I had decided to undergo sex transition and so, the headmaster advised me to take up a job at another school,” she reveals.

With evidence of harassment faced by transgender at the workplace, it is important that employers take care of their needs and provide them with a nurturing environment.

Read the guide here.

Image for representation purpose only