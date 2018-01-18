Two Artists Are Giving Underexposed Women Illustrators A Chance To Showcase Their Talent

Women have forever been given the back seat when it comes to getting recognition for their talent and skills and this is where a website like Women Who Draw comes in. It is giving women illustrators a platform to showcase their talents. Launched in December 2016, it has over 3,000 women, trans, and gender-nonconforming illustrators.

Founded by Julia Rothman and Wendy MacNaughton, it has helped many women illustrators get a platform and finally exhibit their skills. They got assignments from art directors, magazine editors, and publishers because of this.

“I was literally sitting on the toilet, looking through a stack of a well-known magazine that uses the illustration on the cover,” Rothman, an illustrator based in Brooklyn, said, remembering the day the idea of establishing the site struck her. “That’s when I realized: I recognized most of the cover illustrators—but none of them were women.” She went the through the archive of the magazine and found that only four out of the publication’s 55 covers published in 2015 had been drawn by women.

Work by Fanny Roos.

Wanting to do something about it she with her friend MacNaughton, a fellow illustrator based in San Francisco, started Women Who Draw which today is a hub of different illustrators who add a breadth of styles, subject matter, and personal experiences to the website.

Work by Kelsey Wroten.

“The whole purpose of the site is to gain visibility for less visible illustrators and artists,” MacNaughton said. “But it’s also to empower them and help them get jobs. That’s the biggest goal: to get women jobs—and we’re going to help do that in any way we can.”

Work by Dan-ah Kim.

Rothman and MacNaughton’s platform has given underexposed female illustrators some much-needed visibility with many of them tasting success at last. One of their countless success stories is connecting Los Angeles-based illustrator Fin Lee to his first major editorial job and illustrator Jenny Kroik receiveing her first New Yorker cover. Amazing, right?

But even though they have made it possible for many female illustrators to actually live their dream and build their career, Rothman and MacNaughton continue to try and make their website more accessible so as to reach more female illustrators who just need the right platform.

H/T: Artsy