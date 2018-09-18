TwitterDialogue: Revati Laul Shares What It Means To Be A Woman Political Journalist In India

Revati Laul’s move was largely applauded when she quit her job at Tehelka magazine in November 2013 over allegations of the editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal raping her colleague. However, the independent journalist found it quite an anomaly that this was something that she was being applauded for.

She explained her bewilderment in a News Laundry column in July this year as she counted the challenges that female journalists face on a daily basis. Revati raised, “Is it unusual to not want to work for someone after he’s accused of raping your colleague?”

She added, “Then I put my journalist hat on, and started to count the signs I had missed. The everyday predatory behaviour that has been normalised by women journalists like me, and most of my other colleagues. From being stared at and thought of as fair game by politicians we’ve interviewed, to colleagues and bosses making rape jokes—a colleague at Tehelka made a rape joke a few weeks after the Nirbhaya rape, as we were waiting for an edit meeting to begin.”

Sadly, all the points that Revati raised are but a few of the things that women journalists have to deal with as a part of their jobs in our country. Thankfully, the good thing is that journalists like Revati and Faye D’Souza know how to stand up for themselves and put those who try to bring them down in their right place.

In a recent Twitter dialogue with IWB, Revati discussed the challenges of political journalism, how difficult it gets for a woman journalist, the experience of journalism under changing administrations, and more.

During the dialogue, she appreciated the fact that “women are finally making many strides in calling out to the violence they face, the nun in Kerala being the most recent example and look at the backlash from religious bigots of every stripe. But the difference is now women are talking.”

Here are excerpts from the dialogue:

On the challenges of journalism in a patriarchal society

https://twitter.com/RevatiLaul/status/1041575994468040704

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog Sometimes it does and sometimes it’s irrelevant…I will explain. Women are not one block, neither are men. So women that come from economically and socially more disadvantaged groups struggle much more than those that are sealed off from this at birth

https://twitter.com/RevatiLaul/status/1041578281970085889

On working through different administrations in the country

https://twitter.com/RevatiLaul/status/1041579232332341248

https://twitter.com/RevatiLaul/status/1041581203411947520

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog The captitulation of large sections of the media in an atmosphere of fear is new and worrying because it weakens our democratic institutions that are already very fragile

On reclaiming sexual freedom

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog We need to stop being adolescents and grow up first, stop wanting mummy and daddy to do everything, pack us our tiffins, decide what we do and don’t do, unless we grow up we can’t have an adult conversation on sexual freedom

On personal experiences where she felt a threat to life and dignity

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog Threat to life – there have been a few times when I have put myself at risk bu that goes with covering conflicts and that is what I have worked on increasingly. So as a very young reporter I did a story from Kargil, excited to see Bofors guns going off over my head…

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog …and being young and ridiculous I was excited about putting myself in harm’s way! A decade later…two decades later…I have been in Afghanistan, bombs falling not too far from where I was staying I was much more careful

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog Let me take the two separately. Self dignity. This was most under threat when I worked for the Tehelka magazine and the editor in chief was accused of raping my friend and colleague.

On challenging the gender slant in editorial rooms

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog There are networks of women journalists – I am part of one very robust group – the NWMI – the Network of Women in Media India and we do a lot to support women journalists who have reported discrimination

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog @NWM_India We all work for or know people in these big media houses and work with them to come up with ways to change the gender equations. It’s a constant battle and many newsrooms are gender-friendly if not gender equal, others…the battle continues!

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog @NWM_India The personal is always political and politics is nothing if not personal

On the scrapping of Section 377

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think the law is a great starting point. It’s up to each person – LGBTQ or straight to define their sexuality and embrace it.

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog We already have a zillion battles, why should we look for more? Violence against women, no parity in the work place, not recognizing domestic work or child rearing as work…the list is endless…

On the visibility of queer women in politics

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think the politics of recognizing queer as people were sexual rights worth preserving was and is a political battle so let’s begin there. Women in politics – queer or otherwise is another battle. Why should it matter what kind of sex they have, we need women, period!

On the direction that Indian politics needs to take to maintain its “secular” tag

Revati Laul on Twitter @indianwomenblog One that keeps the principles of the constitution intact and does not tolerate any trangressions.

Her message to the newer generation of women journalists