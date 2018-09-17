TwitterChat: Gaysi Family On Invisible Women Of LGBTQ+ Community

The roots of patriarchy run deeper in our country than any of us can possibly fathom. LB women, trans and non-binary people in the country grapple with the double bind of their gender and sexuality – both of which have been very conveniently sidelined by the tyranny of patriarchal setup.

Gaysi Family (a safe space for Desi Queers to share personal stories) discoursed on the same lines in a recent Twitter dialogue with IWB. In the expansive dialogue, we discussed the struggles of the community, the oppression of patriarchy, the subsequent impact on their mental health and more.

Here are extracts from the dialogue:

On women being invisible in the LGBTQ+ community

#LBTWomen: There’s no one reason. The public space has always been occupied by the male presence thanks to patriarchy and the roles attached to men and women. This doesn’t leave us alone in the community too. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

#LBTWomen and #NonBinary persons must simply reclaim space, whether public or private. Definitely for some time, we will have to make a conscious effort to create space , make sure all narratives are heard & all kinds of people get to participate. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

Yes, definitely. Now that we are recognised by the law, filing cases against #streetharassment and #abuse will be easier. How seriously they are taken by the police and officials involved are something that needs work. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

While we talk about #LBTWomen, we must also talk about trans people and those who identify as non binary. They are as affected by the lack of visibility as cisgender women may be, and the same issues apply, if not much more complicated. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

On how the scrapping of Section 377 will help women to claim their space in the LGBTQ+ community

#Section377 #LBTWomen: Do what we’ve always been doing- being visible, being strong, and adding our narratives wherever they have been ignored or erased. The 377 judgement doesn’t really affect those with vaginas because the law never recognised sex between them. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

That there is never a right time. There might have been reasons as to why someone couldn’t come out when they wanted to. There is help out there and there is a future for you to live your truth. #section377 #LBTWomen — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

#Section377#LBTWomen : The only way it does affect us is in the way that we talk about law having a place for the LGBT community now, by accepting our existence, even though many minds in the society might not. But it really isn’t that different. We have a long way to go. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

On the impact of patriarchy on the women who try to come out to their families

#LBTWomen: The easiest way to answer this would be to understand what happens to a (cis)woman who does in fact, come out. She will either be locked up or married off. The sanctity of an institution like marriage is also destroyed by using it as violence against women. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

There are many, many support groups/NGOs/Trusts available for women to reach out based in multiple cities. Gaysi Family for one have always been around to help find places of help and support for anyone who needs it. Just drop us a DM or an email! #abuse #LBTWomen — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

#LBTWomen: Another thing is that some women might be able to keep female partners in secret but often for the gaze of their husbands, so again- a woman loving woman relationship is often never taken seriously. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

Additional challenges faced by the women in the rural settings

For #LBTWomen and #NonBinary people especially, violence is possible in both urban as well as rural settings, in different ways through different people- in different intensities. It has to be dealt with differently. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

This can only come from a place of authority, probably, where the higher courts instruct the panchayats to conduct sensitisation classes and ensure equality is achieved, atleast in law. How far it will happen is like the scene of equality for the girl child. #LBTWomen — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

There are care and support groups available for #LBTWomen but unfortunately, they are still limited to major cities and towns. The challenges are similar, but the intensity changes depending on the place and the exposure and sensitisation the people have received. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

Generally, the reasons could be many, although it’s a case to case basis. There could be a fear of outsiders and a lack of responsiveness on the side of the tagret population. There could be organisations that have reach, but a lack of funds. #LBTWomen #NonBinary — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

Just looking at all the big businesses who put rainbows on their logos through #section377scrapped, it makes us wonder what they may be really doing in their companies to ensure equality workplace treatment and giving to NGOs that work in LGBT spaces, especially rural. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

The impact of the oppression & invisibility on the mental health of LB women, trans and Non-binary persons

There are many support groups and safe spaces #LBTWomen and those who identify as #NonBinary can find especially in urban centres like mumbai that can connect them with inclusive mental health professionals. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

We are simply a space where stories can be told & where one can find all kinds of narratives that belong to the gay-desi.We try to make all our spaces safe and accessible, & direct those asking for help with their mental health to therapists we personally know are #LGBT friendly. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

It could start from not being taken seriously, to their parents being called (women always belong to men idea- from father to husband to brother to etc), to a lack of visibility that leads to forcing themselves to be in relationships they don’t want to be in. #LBTWomen#NonBinary — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

The existence of an imbalanced dynamic within the # LGBTQ+ community

There will always be a skew, but there also always needs to be a check. This is the case in any social group- minority or majority. #LBTWomen and #NonBinary persons have to work harder to make their voice heard. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

Definitely, #LBTWomen & #NonBinary persons will always have a more silent voice because that is how it has always been. Those in urban spaces will have a louder voice simply because they have the megaphone of the media with them. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

The direction that feminism is heading within the LGBTQ+ community

Taking back the public space and creating equality there, zero pay gaps between those who are privileged (in this case mostly cisgender heterosexual males) and those who are left with disadvantages- #trans #nonbinary and #LBT persons. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

Making work, home and the society more accessible for everyone. #Feminism will be a fore runner in gaining adoption rights, protection and freedom from patriarchal values in India. Feminism that is not #intersectional is not feminism at all. — Gaysi Family (@gaysifamily) September 17, 2018

Used as a feature image for this article, Gaysi family’s zine ‘For the Love of God’ is available for pre-order on Instamojo.