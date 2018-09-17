Tuesday, September 18 2018, 04:39:09
logo
  • fatasstic
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Khushboo Sharma

IWB Blogger

#TwitterChat: Gaysi Family On Invisible Women Of LGBTQ+ Community

  • IWB Post
  •  September 17, 2018

The roots of patriarchy run deeper in our country than any of us can possibly fathom. LB women, trans and non-binary people in the country grapple with the double bind of their gender and sexuality – both of which have been very conveniently sidelined by the tyranny of patriarchal setup.

Gaysi Family (a safe space for Desi Queers to share personal stories) discoursed on the same lines in a recent Twitter dialogue with IWB. In the expansive dialogue, we discussed the struggles of the community, the oppression of patriarchy, the subsequent impact on their mental health and more.

Here are extracts from the dialogue:

On women being invisible in the LGBTQ+ community

 

 

On how the scrapping of Section 377 will help women to claim their space in the LGBTQ+ community

 

    On the impact of patriarchy on the women who try to come out to their families  

 

 

Additional challenges faced by the women in the rural settings

 

  The impact of the oppression & invisibility on the mental health of LB women, trans and Non-binary persons  

 

 

The existence of an imbalanced dynamic within the + community

 

The direction that feminism is heading within the LGBTQ+ community

Used as a feature image for this article, Gaysi family’s zine ‘For the Love of God’ is available for pre-order on Instamojo.

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X