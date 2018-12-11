Twitterati Supports Caste Killing Survivor Gowsalya As She Remarries In A Self-Respect Ceremony

Gowsalya Shankar, a caste killing survivor from Tamil Nadu, tied the knot with Parai artiste Sakthi in Gandhipuram on Sunday in a self-respect marriage ceremony.

Gowsalya first made it to the news in 2016, after she and her Dalit husband were brutally attacked by a gang of three members in a plan that was orchestrated by her father who, coming from a dominant caste, didn’t approve of his daughter marrying a low caste man.

While her 22-year-old husband Shankar succumbed to the injuries, Gowsalya, who was 19 back then, survived and testified against her own father in court who was then sentenced to death for being the mastermind behind the attack.

Over time, Gowsalya became an anti-caste activist and also founded the Shankar Social Justice Trust to take the cause forward. It was after facing a lot of struggle at a very young age that she met Sakti who runs the Nimirvu Kazhaiyagam and the two were bound in holy matrimony in a simple yet inspiring ceremony.

It was the vows that the couple took which made the ceremony stand apart and set a very good example for the youth of the country. In a self-respect wedding based on the ideals of Dravidian leader EVR Periyar Ramasamy, the couple promised to always respect each other and to stand for the cause of the downtrodden.

“We will fight together for the creation of a special act against caste killing and to make Parai, the art of the world. Lovers can come to our house in any circumstance. We promise that the doors to our house will always be open for lovers,” the two vowed.

“We also promise to live by the words of Thiruvalluvar, who said that if being benevolent will cause loss to oneself, then that loss is worth it,” they added.

Sakthi vowed that “Just like there is no end to my journey with the Parai, her political journey also must blossom without bounds. I promise that I will stand by her in her public life and will not be an obstacle to that in any way.” To this Gowsalya responded by saying, “Just like my political journey has no bounds, his journey with the Parai must also blossom beyond boundaries. I promise that I will support him in his life with parai and will not, in any case, be an obstacle to it.”

In the world of social media where the trolls come by the dozens, Twitterati set a new kind of example by standing in Gowsalya’s support as a few trolls tried to bring her down by writing nasty things like she had “betrayed” and “cheated” her former husband Shankar.

Here is how Twitterati stood up in solidarity and supported her:

https://twitter.com/kavita_krishnan/status/1072025744279187457

Karthik §hankar on Twitter I’m so happy for this brave woman! Also in a season inundated with over the top weddings, here’s the simplest yet the most powerful one. https://t.co/ujXKViOTo0

jaga on Twitter Seeing many tweets against gowsalya marriage, what they r expecting she has to live as a Widow till death, what nonsense, this society is horrible

Minu Ittyipe on Twitter Gowsalya was just 19 when she became a widow- her husband was hacked to death. Celebrating her remarriage. More power to women. More power to widows! https://t.co/4LsQbwYiKM

H/T: The News Minute