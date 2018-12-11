Twitterati Slams PM Modi For Calling Sonia Gandhi “Widow” In A Derogatory Tone

Indian Prime Minister has found himself in the eye of the storm yet again by making a veiled remark at Sonia Gandhi where he called her a “widow” in a derogatory tone.

In a video from December 4th that went viral on Sunday, the PM is seen saying, “You can imagine, the kind of government the Congress ran. Widow pension was started for a girl child who was not even born. But, who was the Congress widow who used to take away this money? Who was that Congress’ widow in whose account this money went to?”

Modi’s snide comment says a lot about what how patriarchy is imbibed into our very core as a country. So many of us are so lost in their misogyny that they can’t even tell between right and wrong. For the Prime Minister of the country to say something like that on a public stage, he certainly must have considered it okay and normal to say it, right?

However, we are happy that good sense prevailed when it comes to the Indian Twitterati this time as they slammed Modi for his veiled remark which were criticized by many on social media.

Here’s the video that went viral:

Bhushan Patil on Twitter What A Cheap Mentality Is Carried By PM Of India Narendra Modi !! Isnt this an insult to every widow of this country ? Shameful .. #ModiInsultsWomen https://t.co/qudtbMjiTl

Here’s how Twitterati took over the situation:

Siddaramaiah on Twitter New low by @narendramodi. His insensitive comments on opposition leaders are a blot on the chair of PM. There are many things that he has to learn from Mr. Manmohan Singh. He has insulted the whole women fraternity in his urge to target opposition. https://t.co/4rQm645URq

shahzad on Twitter My mother was widowed when I was one and half month old – great lady (विधवा) brought us (me n my brother) up – I feel ashamed of this PMs statement belittling the great lady and many like her – Cheap very very CHEAP #BJP_भगाओ_देश_बचाओ #ModiInsultsWomen

Kiran on Twitter 1.Uses amma ji as a prop for photo ops 2.Uses amma Ji as an ambassador for flop #DeMo 3.Abandons own wife 4.Wears suits worth lacs N can’t provide a decent living for own women 5.Insults N makes sexist remarks abt female politicians in opposition Guess who? #ModiInsultsWomen

K . Chandrakumar on Twitter ModiInsultsWomen Shocking that the media has no time when Vidhwa (widowed women) are insulted & used objectional words. BJP a party which talks about women empowerment but resort to shameless rhetoric by none other than Modiji. Shameful.

Lekha Nair on Twitter Only a dishonorable man insults a woman. Having such a man occupy the PMs office is an insult to the Indian citizens. #ModiInsultsWomen

Sharmistha Mukherjee on Twitter Crass, revolting, repulsive comment by the Prime Minister leaves us all feeling ashamed. A callous PM stinking of misogyny is an embarrassment for every right-minded citizen #ModiInsultsWomen https://t.co/bU6gOLctqX